Denmark royals discover real-life Cinderella who left single shoe behind at palace during gala

Prince Christian’s fairy tale gala ended with a real-life Cinderella missing her shoe.

On Sunday, royals from around Europe put on a united front at Christiansborg Palace in Copenhagen, Denmark, for the Danish prince's 18th birthday bash. And among the sea of glittering tiaras, sashes and ballgowns, there was a single sparkling stiletto left behind by a mystery guest who may have rushed home before midnight.

On Monday, the Danish royal palace took to Instagram and shared a photo of the golden peep-toed heel from European retailer Deichmann.

"Is it Cinderella who forgot her shoe last night?" the caption read.

"When the guests at Her Majesty the Queen's gala dinner yesterday had gone home, this lonely stiletto shoe was left at Christiansborg Castle," a palace courtier shared. "The owner is welcome to contact us to get it back."

After the post was covered by several Danish outlets, the story ended in a happily ever after — one that didn’t require all the ladies of the land to try on the shoe. On Monday, it was confirmed to Fox News Digital that the rightful owner was identified, and she will be reunited with her shoe.

According to TV 2, the stiletto belonged to Anne-Sofie Tørnsø Olesen. And she wasn’t rushing off to a pumpkin coach. Olesen told the station that she left behind her beloved accessory on purpose, explaining that she couldn’t pass up the chance to recreate a moment fit for a storybook.

"I thought, you know what, this is only going to happen once in my entire life, so I might as well do it," gushed the party guest.

Olesen explained that she tried to discreetly drop the shoe several times, but someone would immediately rush over and hand it back to her. On her final try, she hurried out of the palace before anyone noticed she was heading home with only one shoe on.

"It was an absolutely fantastic evening," said the student. "It’s an experience that I wish everybody had."

Olesen insisted she didn’t let her other shoe drop in hopes of winning the prince’s heart.

"It’s not because I think that now I’m going to marry him, but I kind of hoped that someone would think it was funny," she said.

While the celebration was a formal affair, attendees were spotted on Instagram hitting the dance floor, which would have prompted some to trade in their pumps for more comfy flats. Queen Margrethe also surprised her grandson and his guests with a special concert.

In addition to several royal families, the palace welcomed representatives from some of Denmark’s youth organizations, as well as people "who have distinguished themselves in the world of sport, art and culture," People magazine reported. According to the outlet, the palace invited around 200 young people from the Danish Commonwealth.

People magazine also noted that Christian’s milestone birthday will be marked again on Nov. 14 when he attends a meeting of the Council of State. While there, he is expected to declare that he wishes to comply with the Danish constitution.

"Prince Christian will then be able to be appointed as head of state," said the Danish Royal House. "Prince Christian will not get a seat in the Council of State until a change of throne has taken place."

The son of Frederik, Crown Prince of Denmark, and Mary, Crown Princess of Denmark, is second in line to the Danish throne.