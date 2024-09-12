Demi Moore and Rob Lowe's sex scenes made actress's daughter turn off 'About Last Night'

Demi Moore's daughter wasn't impressed by her sex scenes with Rob Lowe in the '80s film "About Last Night."

Moore, 61, revealed that Tallulah had chosen to watch the Edward Zwick-directed movie while the actress was on the road promoting her upcoming project, "The Substance."

"I have been traveling a lot with the film, and [Tallulah] said, ‘I was really missing you, so I put on 'About Last Night,’" the "Ghost" star said during an appearance on "Late Night with Seth Meyers."

"[She said], ‘And then I didn’t realize there were sex scenes, and so I had to turn it off,’" Moore continued. "She didn’t even say ‘sex.’ She just said, ‘I just didn’t realize they had those scenes.’"

Moore and Lowe starred in the rom-com with Jim Belushi, Elizabeth Perkins and Tim Kazurinsky.

The film was an adaptation of "Sexual Perversity in Chicago." Moore's character, Debbie, and Lowe's character, Danny, meet in a Chicago bar and begin a sexual relationship that causes turmoil.

Zwick recalled Lowe tearing his ACL while filming a sex scene for the movie.

"It all went surprisingly well, until an especially passionate (and athletic) moment when Rob began to groan quite loudly as they pretended to make love," he wrote in his memoir, according to the Daily Mail.

"Everyone looked away, embarrassed, trying to act like it wasn’t happening until we realized that Rob had torn his ACL. Pro that he is, Rob kept acting until I said, ‘Cut.’ The show, as they say, had to go on."

Tallulah is one of three children Moore shares with ex-husband Bruce Willis.

Willis and Moore met at a screening of "Stakeout" in 1987 and married that same year.

The two got divorced in 2000, but they have remained close as they have co-parented Tallulah, Rumer and Scout.

