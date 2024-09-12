Expand / Collapse search
Demi Moore

Demi Moore and Rob Lowe's sex scenes made actress's daughter turn off 'About Last Night'

'The Substance' actress Demi Moore starred alongside Rob Lowe in the 1986 film

By Lauryn Overhultz Fox News
Published
Bruce Willis and Demi Moore’s daughter Rumer shares what she's learned from her parents

Rumer Willis told Fox News Digital that she learned a lot from her parents just by being on set, and why respect is the most important part of a Hollywood career.

Demi Moore's daughter wasn't impressed by her sex scenes with Rob Lowe in the '80s film "About Last Night."

Moore, 61, revealed that Tallulah had chosen to watch the Edward Zwick-directed movie while the actress was on the road promoting her upcoming project, "The Substance."

"I have been traveling a lot with the film, and [Tallulah] said, ‘I was really missing you, so I put on 'About Last Night,’" the "Ghost" star said during an appearance on "Late Night with Seth Meyers."

"[She said], ‘And then I didn’t realize there were sex scenes, and so I had to turn it off,’" Moore continued. "She didn’t even say ‘sex.’ She just said, ‘I just didn’t realize they had those scenes.’"

Demi Moore and Rob Lowe next to a photo of Tallulah

Demi Moore's daughter Tallulah Willis turned off "About Last Night" because of her mother's sex scenes with Rob Lowe. (Getty Images)

Rumer Willis in a strapless pink dress attends the Vanity Fair Oscars party and poses with mother Demi Moore in a brown cutout dress and sisters Tallulah and Scout

Demi Moore has three daughters with Bruce Willis; Rumer, Tallulah and Scout. (Micahel Tran/AFP via Getty Images)

Moore and Lowe starred in the rom-com with Jim Belushi, Elizabeth Perkins and Tim Kazurinsky.

The film was an adaptation of "Sexual Perversity in Chicago." Moore's character, Debbie, and Lowe's character, Danny, meet in a Chicago bar and begin a sexual relationship that causes turmoil.

Tallulah Willis rocks black dress at event.

Tallulah Willis told her mom she "didn’t realize they had those scenes" in the 1986 movie. (Getty Images)

Zwick recalled Lowe tearing his ACL while filming a sex scene for the movie.

"It all went surprisingly well, until an especially passionate (and athletic) moment when Rob began to groan quite loudly as they pretended to make love," he wrote in his memoir, according to the Daily Mail.

"Everyone looked away, embarrassed, trying to act like it wasn’t happening until we realized that Rob had torn his ACL. Pro that he is, Rob kept acting until I said, ‘Cut.’ The show, as they say, had to go on."

bruce willis with family

Bruce Willis and Demi Moore were married from 1987 until 2000. ( Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for goop)

Tallulah is one of three children Moore shares with ex-husband Bruce Willis.

Willis and Moore met at a screening of "Stakeout" in 1987 and married that same year.

The two got divorced in 2000, but they have remained close as they have co-parented Tallulah, Rumer and Scout.

Demi Moore and Bruce Willis at a comedy central after party

Demi Moore and Bruce Willis are often seen on social media, spending holidays and birthdays together. (Photo by Phil Faraone/VMN18/Getty Images For Comedy Central)

