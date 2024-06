Tallulah Willis is taking her skin-picking disorder one day at a time.

Willis, the youngest daughter of actor Bruce Willis and Demi Moore, detailed her journey with the disorder, also known as dermatillomania, on social media by sharing candid before-and-after selfies and told her followers "healing can happen."

"Healing doesn’t have to mean clear skin, and it doesn’t mean intrusive thoughts stop intruding, and it doesn’t mean you’re not gonna do it again," she captioned a carousel of images shared on Instagram. "It’s small wins."

BRUCE WILLIS' DAUGHTER TALLULAH DIAGNOSED WITH AUTISM

Skin-picking disorder, or excoriation disorder, is a common neuropsychiatric disorder. People who have it cannot stop picking at their skin, according to the National Library of Medicine.

DEMI MOORE STUNS FANS WITH ‘AGELESS’ VIDEO WHILE ON BEACH VACATION WITH DAUGHTERS

Skin-picking frequently coincides with trichotillomania (hair-pulling disorder), and both disorders commonly present with depression and anxiety and impulsive and obsessive compulsive disorders.

Behavioral therapy appears to be the most effective treatment for both.

APP USERS CLICK HERE TO VIEW POST

"There’s such a community in this struggle and I want so badly to share how I achieved my wins and help rescue all the sweet picked faces of the world!" Tallulah wrote.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Chelsea Handler praised Tallulah, writing, "Beautiful inside and out YOU ARE. picking or no picking."

In November, Willis shared a few selfies only months after she embarked on her journey into healthy skin.

APP USERS CLICK HERE TO VIEW POST

"Tonally we’re giving neon baroque nymph who hasn’t picked her skin in months," she wrote. "So proud of her!"

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

The Willis family has spent the last year learning to live with the "Die Hard" actor's frontotemporal dementia (FTD) diagnosis.

Tallulah spoke about her father's dementia diagnosis during an appearance on "The Drew Barrymore Show" in November 2023.

"He is the same, which I think in this regard I’ve learned is the best thing you can ask for," she said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"I see love when I’m with him, and it’s my dad. And he loves me, which is really special."