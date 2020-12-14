Demi Lovato posts tribute to Naya Rivera: 'Miss you'

Demi Lovato is still grieving the loss of her friend Naya Rivera after the "Glee" star died in July in a drowning accident.

The 28-year-old singer posted a video tribute on social media for the late star.

Lovato shared a video of the view from her hike captioned it "Miss You [Naya Rivera]." The music playing the clip was The Beatles' "Here Comes The Sun," which is a reference to the scene from "Glee" they were in together.

Lovato guest-starred on the Ryan Murphy series during its fifth season during which Rivera's character Santana and Lovato's character Dani fall in love.

Rivera's body was found in Lake Piru near Los Angeles on July 13 after a five days manhunt. She never returned after renting a pontoon boat with her 5-year-old son, Josey, who was found unharmed in the boat.

The Ventura County Medical Examiner's Office confirmed that her cause of death was drowning, following the completion of an autopsy report. The manner of death was listed as an accident. She was 33 years old.

When the news broke, Lovato penned a moving note about her time working with the young actress.

"RIP Naya Rivera. I’ll forever cherish the opportunity to play your girlfriend on Glee," Lovato said on Instagram alongside an album of photos. "The character you played was groundbreaking for tons of closeted queer girls (like me at the time) and open queer girls, and your ambition and accomplishments were inspiring to Latina women all over the world."

“My heart goes out to your loved ones at this time.. ❤️🕊,” she concluded.

Entertainment Tonight recently spoke with one of Rivera's "Glee" co-stars, Jenna Ushkowitz, about how she's processing the loss.

"Yeah, I'm not gonna lie, the last five months, on top of the pandemic is losing a friend. It's tragic and devastating," Ushkowitz admitted. "It definitely took a toll on us all and shocked us to our cores. And so it's been hard and not a day goes by that I don't think of her and that we don't think of her."