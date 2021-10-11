Demi Lovato says the term 'aliens' is 'derogatory' toward extraterrestrials: 'I like to call them ETs'

Demi Lovato has a new idea about extraterrestrials.

The 29-year-old singer has recently expanded into the docuseries territory with not only the tell-all "Dancing with the Devil" doc, but also with Peacock's "Unidentified with Demi Lovato."

The four-part series follows Lovato's exploration of what may live beyond Earth as well as their attempt to make contact with alien life.

In a recent interview with Pedestrian.TV, the singer said that there are a few things about how people see extraterrestrials that they'd like to change, including the terminology.

"I think that we have to stop calling them aliens because aliens is a derogatory term for anything," they said. "That’s why I like to call them ETs."

The term "aliens" has been one of hot debate in recent years, as many have deemed it derogatory to use toward illegal immigrants.

Furthermore, Lovato said that they're particularly irked by misconceptions that extraterrestrials are "harmful or that they’ll come and take over the planet."

"I really think that if there was anything out there that would want to do that to us, it would have happened by now," they suggested.

Elsewhere in the discussion, Lovato expanded on their idea that humans are likely safe from harm when it comes to aliens.

"I think that if there were beings that could harm us, we would have been gone a long time ago," they said. "I also think that if there are civilizations that are of consciousness in other dimensions, which has given them the technology to be able to travel through space, I think that they are looking for nothing but peaceful encounters and interactions because like I said, if they wanted us gone, we would have been gone a long time ago."

"What if they’re waiting for us?" Lovato later asked. "What if that’s what they’re waiting on?"

"Unidentified with Demi Lovato" began streaming on Peacock on Sept. 30.

