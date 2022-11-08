Def Leppard drummer Rick Allen ‘didn’t want to be here’ after losing his arm

Def Leppard drummer Rick Allen opened up about the car crash in 1984 that claimed his arm and the difficult journey to his recovery that he has faced since then.

"I really didn’t want to be here, and I felt very defeated," Allen told Page Six, also admitting that he felt "very awkward" and "self-conscious."

On New Year’s Eve in 1984, the musician was driving his Corvette when he was involved in a horrible accident that left him without his left arm.

At first, doctors reattached the limb, but it was later removed due to infection.

The rocker has been able to continue on in his career by using an electronic drum kit specifically designed for him.

"A lot of my peers, a lot of fans, my family … a lot of encouragement, they all tried to help lift me up and then finally I got it," Allen told the outlet. "I got to a point where I realized I can do this … It wasn’t until after the fact that I discovered the power of the human spirit and that’s what really propelled me to where I am now."

Allen also noted that he has found strength and purpose in his continued work with veterans.

Along with his wife, Lauren Monroe, he is the founder of The Raven Drum Foundation, which assists veterans dealing with PTSD through alternative medical programs, such as drumming circles.

"The first thing any of us ever hears is our mother’s heartbeat so we’re rhythmic beings, it’s just a very ancient form, it immediately taps into healing," Allen explained. "It helps with the brain, it helps with the nervous system and it slows down the respiratory system, it’s something that is beneficial on many many levels."