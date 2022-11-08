Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Music
Published

Def Leppard drummer Rick Allen ‘didn’t want to be here’ after losing his arm

Allen also revealed he's working with veterans dealing with PTSD through alternative medical programs, including drumming circles.

By Will Mendelson | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash Top Entertainment Headlines of Nov. 8 Video

Fox News Flash Top Entertainment Headlines of Nov. 8

Fox News Flash top entertainment and celebrity headlines are here.

Def Leppard drummer Rick Allen opened up about the car crash in 1984 that claimed his arm and the difficult journey to his recovery that he has faced since then.

"I really didn’t want to be here, and I felt very defeated," Allen told Page Six, also admitting that he felt "very awkward" and "self-conscious."

On New Year’s Eve in 1984, the musician was driving his Corvette when he was involved in a horrible accident that left him without his left arm. 

At first, doctors reattached the limb, but it was later removed due to infection.

TOMMY LEE'S INTERVIEW ENDS ABRUPTLY WHEN HOSTS ASK WHICH OF HIS EX-LOVERS WAS 'BEST'

The rocker has been able to continue on in his career by using an electronic drum kit specifically designed for him.

Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Inductee Joe Elliott, of Def Leppard, left, performs with Brian May, of Queen, at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony.

Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Inductee Joe Elliott, of Def Leppard, left, performs with Brian May, of Queen, at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony. (AP)

"A lot of my peers, a lot of fans, my family … a lot of encouragement, they all tried to help lift me up and then finally I got it," Allen told the outlet. "I got to a point where I realized I can do this … It wasn’t until after the fact that I discovered the power of the human spirit and that’s what really propelled me to where I am now."

Rick Allen, drummer for Def Leppard, spoke out about the difficult journey he has faced since losing his arm in a car crash.

Rick Allen, drummer for Def Leppard, spoke out about the difficult journey he has faced since losing his arm in a car crash. (Kevin Mazur/Getty Images For The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame)

Allen also noted that he has found strength and purpose in his continued work with veterans. 

Drummer Rick Allen is shown performing on stage during a live concert appearance with Def Leppard on Oct. 11, 1987.

Drummer Rick Allen is shown performing on stage during a live concert appearance with Def Leppard on Oct. 11, 1987. (John Atashian/Getty Images)

Along with his wife, Lauren Monroe, he is the founder of The Raven Drum Foundation, which assists veterans dealing with PTSD through alternative medical programs, such as drumming circles.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"The first thing any of us ever hears is our mother’s heartbeat so we’re rhythmic beings, it’s just a very ancient form, it immediately taps into healing," Allen explained. "It helps with the brain, it helps with the nervous system and it slows down the respiratory system, it’s something that is beneficial on many many levels."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Will Mendelson is an entertainment editor for Fox News Digital. 

Trending