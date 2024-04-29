‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ and ‘A Quiet Place: Day One’ set to hit theaters: 10 most-anticipated summer movies

Moviegoers all across America are looking forward to a summer of movie magic.

Fandango surveyed 6,000 people to determine which films moviegoers are most excited to see in theaters this year.

Coming in at No. 1 is "Deadpool & Wolverine," which is set to be the first R-rated film to come from the Marvel Cinematic Universe. It stars Ryan Reynolds as Deadpool, and Hugh Jackman, who returns to the role of Wolverine, after initially hanging up his claws in 2017.

"I'll probably have more fun on this movie than any other I've ever done," Jackman told People magazine in October 2022 prior to the start of filming. "I think being on set with [Ryan] every day and those two on film in every city together everyday… I think it's fair to say they'll be punching the s--- out of each other the whole time."

‘DEADPOOL 3’ TO FEATURE HUGH JACKMAN’S RETURN AS WOLVERINE, RYAN REYNOLDS CONFIRMS

The two characters first appeared on-screen together in 2009, when the Deadpool character made an appearance in "X-Men Origins: Wolverine." The new movie will see the two characters teaming up to fight a common enemy.

Next on the list is "Bad Boys: Ride or Die," starring Will Smith and Martin Lawrence, playing Mike Lowrey and Marcus Burnett respectively. In this installment, the two police officers work to clear their police chief's name after he is implicated in crimes committed by a drug cartel.

Smith and Lawrence are no strangers to these characters, as they first took on the job of playing them on-screen in 1995 in "Bad Boys," going on to play them in three more movies, including the upcoming sequel. At an exclusive trailer release event at Sony Pictures in March, Smith revealed they were not the studio's first choice for the film's stars, but their talent got them the part.

"The fact that we were on TV was the thing that made it…that we could take a screenplay that wasn't necessarily shaped for us because we were used to doing that tempo in television. You get a script on Monday that you can't do, and then you work, and you shoot at the end of the week.

"So we were used to ad-libbing and creating and all of that, so we brought our TV energy to the set of ‘Bad Boys 1’."

Prior to starring in the first "Bad Boys" movie, Smith starred in "The Fresh Prince of Bel Air," and Lawrence starred on "Martin."

Rounding out the top five are "Despicable Me 4" at No. 3, "A Quiet Place: Day One" at No. 4 and "Inside Out 2" at No. 5.

"Despicable Me 4," starring Steve Carell and Will Ferrell, follows Gru and his family, including his new baby boy, as they try and evade criminal mastermind, Maxime Le Mal, after they escaped from prison and vowed to get revenge on Gru.

"A Quiet Place: Day One," starring Lupita Nyong'o, is a prequel to the hit 2018 "A Quiet Place." The film gives audiences insight into what brought on the events of the original film, showing the first moments the "Death Angels" first descended on humans.

"One of my great joys has been in creating and expanding the ‘Quiet Place’ universe," actor John Krasinski, who wrote and starred in the original film and also wrote the latest installment, said while on stage with Paramount + at CinemaCon in April 2023.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

The final film in the top five is "Inside Out 2," featuring characters voiced by Amy Poehler, Maya Hawke and Diane Lane. In the sequel, the character of Riley has grown into a teenager, and in addition to all the emotions living in her brain in the first movie, she developed a plethora of new ones, including anxiety, envy and embarrassment, which are voiced by various actors.

The first movie was a huge success, bringing in over $858 million at the global box office, and was praised for its depiction of depression, and its ability to help children identify how they are feeling.

"Doing the voice work feels like healing work to me. The content touches me so deeply as a grown woman, and it touches the young child inside of me," Poehler told The Hollywood Reporter in April about voicing Joy.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"This second one digs into the idea that at a certain age, new emotions like anxiety show up and everything becomes complicated, and you become status-driven," she continued. "You start to feel almost nostalgic for the easier, more basic emotions like sadness and fear."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Also in the top 10 most-anticipated movies of the summer are the already-released "Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes," "The Fall Guy," "The Garfield Movie," as well as the upcoming films, "The Watchers" and "Borderlands."