'Days of Our Lives' actor Francisco San Martin dead at 39

This story discusses suicide. If you or someone you know is having thoughts of suicide, please contact the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988 or 1-800-273-TALK (8255).

Actor Francisco San Martin, best known for his portrayal of Dario Hernandez in the soap opera "Days of Our Lives," has died. He was 39.

San Martin died on Jan. 16 at his home, according to the Los Angeles Medical Examiner's Office. His manner of death was listed as a suicide, caused by ligature hanging.

The actor was featured in the soap opera in 2011 as he played a thief who later turned out to be an investigator. His character ended up moving to Argentina, with Jordi Vilasuso later portraying Hernandez in 2016. San Martin appeared on "Days of Our Lives" for six months.

The Spanish actor also appeared in "The Bold And The Beautiful." His role was a groundskeeper named Mateo in 2017.

Later that year, San Martin worked alongside actress Gina Rodriguez in the comedy drama "Jane the Virgin." His character was an estate manager, Fabian Regalo del Cielo, in seasons three and four.

His other film credits include the 2013 movie "Behind The Candelabra," which starred Michael Douglas and Matt Damon.

San Martin's "Days of Our Lives" co-star, Camila Banus, paid tribute to the late actor, according to Forbes.

"Pepe, what can I say but I love you and rest in peace, my friend. My only witness that pau sang happy birthday to me in the middle of a concert in Hollywood, you couldn’t believe it," she wrote on Instagram. "Love you mucho mucho mucho; I wish I had told you more."

San Martin was born in Mallorca, Spain, and raised in Montana. He began his acting career in children's theater productions. After he returned to Spain to live with his family in Madrid during his teen years, he worked as a model and started taking acting lessons. The actor went on to appear in several stage, television and film productions in Spain.

San Martin's death comes on the heels of the "Days of Our Lives" 60th anniversary later this year.

