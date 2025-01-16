David Lynch, 'Twin Peaks' and 'Blue Velvet' director, dead at 78

Director and writer David Lynch, best known for his dark and surrealistic vision with films like "Blue Velvet" and TV series "Twin Peaks," has died at 78.

His family confirmed his death in a Facebook post, writing, "It is with deep regret that we, his family, announce the passing of the man and the artist, David Lynch. We would appreciate some privacy at this time."

"There’s a big hole in the world now that he’s no longer with us," the post continued. "But, as he would say, ‘Keep your eye on the donut and not on the hole.’"

In 2024, Lynch shared that he had been diagnosed with emphysema after a lifelong smoking habit, and couldn't leave his home.

In an interview with Sight & Sound, the director said, "I’ve gotten emphysema from smoking for so long and so I’m homebound whether I like it or not."

"I can't go out," he continued. "And I can only walk a short distance before I'm out of oxygen."

"Smoking was something that I absolutely loved but, in the end, it bit me," he admitted, professing a love for smoking. "…nothing like it in this world is so beautiful. Meanwhile, it's killing me. So I had to quit."

Over the course of his career, the director, writer and occasional actor has earned four Oscar nominations and five Emmy nominations, among dozens of other awards.