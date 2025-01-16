Expand / Collapse search
Departed

David Lynch, 'Twin Peaks' and 'Blue Velvet' director, dead at 78

The director-writer revealed last year that he had been diagnosed with emphysema and was unable to leave his home.

By Elizabeth Stanton Fox News
Published
Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines January 16 Video

Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines January 16

Fox News Flash top entertainment and celebrity headlines are here.

Director and writer David Lynch, best known for his dark and surrealistic vision with films like "Blue Velvet" and TV series "Twin Peaks," has died at 78.

His family confirmed his death in a Facebook post, writing, "It is with deep regret that we, his family, announce the passing of the man and the artist, David Lynch. We would appreciate some privacy at this time."

"There’s a big hole in the world now that he’s no longer with us," the post continued. "But, as he would say, ‘Keep your eye on the donut and not on the hole.’"

close up of David Lynch

David Lynch, writer, director, and sometimes actor, has died at 78. (Oleg Nikishin/Epsilon/Getty Images)

'TWIN PEAKS' DIRECTOR DAVID LYNCH CANNOT LEAVE HIS HOME DUE TO EMPHYSEMA DIAGNOSIS

In 2024, Lynch shared that he had been diagnosed with emphysema after a lifelong smoking habit, and couldn't leave his home.

In an interview with Sight & Sound, the director said, "I’ve gotten emphysema from smoking for so long and so I’m homebound whether I like it or not."

David Lynch walking and waving on a red carpet

Lynch revealed last year he was diagnosed with emphysema and was homebound. (Giuseppe Maffia/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

"I can't go out," he continued. "And I can only walk a short distance before I'm out of oxygen."

"Smoking was something that I absolutely loved but, in the end, it bit me," he admitted, professing a love for smoking. "…nothing like it in this world is so beautiful. Meanwhile, it's killing me. So I had to quit."

Close up of David Lynch in front of pine trees

Lynch has directed films like "Blue Velvet" and "Eraserhead," noted for their dark tones and surreal tendencies.  (Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic)

Over the course of his career, the director, writer and occasional actor has earned four Oscar nominations and five Emmy nominations, among dozens of other awards.

