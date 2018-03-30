David Kirsch's Healthy Super Bowl Snacks

Is there such thing as a healthy Super Bowl party? World famous wellness guru David Kirsch, author of "The Ultimate New York Body Plan," says yes and joins "FOX & Friends" to prove it.

• David's Super Bowl Guacamole

(Serves 6 people)

Ingredients:

4 Hass Avocadoes, ripe and cubed

2 Italian Plum tomatoes, peeled, seeded and chopped

¼ Cup of red onion, chopped

1 tbsp. of jalapeno pepper, minced

2 tbsp. of fresh squeezed lemon juice

Salt and pepper to taste

Dash or two of Tabasco sauce

1 tbsp. of fresh chopped cilantro

Method:

Split the avocadoes in half and carefully remove the pit and set aside. Gently make 4 vertical slices down the length of the avocado. Repeat with 4 horizontal slices. Take a spoon and gently scoop out the avocado in a medium bowl and discard the skin. Add the tomatoes, onions, pepper, lemon juice, salt and pepper and Tabasco sauce and gently mix all of the ingredients together. Add the cilantro mix again and serve at room temperature with chips and crudités.

• Turkey Chili

(Makes 4 servings)

Ingredients:

1 pound lean ground turkey

Salt and Pepper

2 carrots, peeled and grated (1 cup)

1 onion, chopped (3/4 cup)

2 ribs celery, chopped (2/3 cup)

1 clove garlic, minced

2 teaspoon chili powder

1 teaspoon paprika

1 teaspoon ground cumin

1/8 teaspoon ground cayenne pepper

1 can (14 ½ ounces) chopped plum tomatoes in juice

½ cup Chicken Stock or low fat, low sodium chicken broth

1 bay leaf

Method:

Heat a 3-quart nonstick saucepan over high heat and coat with cooking spray. Add the turkey and season to taste with the salt and pepper. Cook for 2 to 3 minutes, breaking up the turkey into pieces, until browned all over. Remove to a bowl and cover with foil to keep warm.

Reduce the heat to low and add the carrots, onion, celery and garlic. Cook for 3 to 5 minutes, until the vegetables begin to soften. Add the chili powder, paprika, cumin, and cayenne pepper. Cook, stirring, for 1 minute. Increase the heat to medium and add the tomatoes, stock, and bay leaf. Bring to a boil over high heat. Reduce the heat to medium-low and simmer for 15 minutes, uncovered.

Add the browned turkey and simmer for 5 minutes.

Nutritional per serving:

240 calories

23 g protein

15 g carbohydrate

10 g fat

3 g saturated fat

4 g fiber

8 g sugar

Final tip:

Avoid beer (light or otherwise) and crazy mixed drinks and upscale your party with red wine or a vodka soda.