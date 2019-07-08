CNN's David Gregory: Russia meddling happened on Biden's watch

CNN political analyst David Gregory called out presidential candidate Joe Biden on "New Day" Monday for trying to coast into the presidency, and said Russian election meddling occurred under his watch.

Co-host John Berman asked Gregory if Biden was doing a good job handling the fallout from his past political decisions and public campaign trail gaffes, and Gregory said the former vice president was slipping.

"[Biden] hid out for a long time, trying to cruise in this front-runner strategy which is (sic) never been a role that he has been in. No, I don’t think he looks really good right now," Gregory said.

"I don’t think this is a huge issue. Because it’s not like these are revelations that’s showing you who he is when you thought he was somebody else. I think people know who Biden is."

"He looks out of touch. He looks older. He looks out of step with the times," he continued. "I don’t think there’s any good excuse for him not being ready for that first debate on these issues. Are you kidding? Kamala Harris previewed all this stuff -- she criticized him on this before. Now he says he was unprepared? That’s just really bad. And there’s a lot of good, strong, experienced people who know better, who are around him. But again, I think people know who he is."

Gregory, who previously covered the White House and moderated "Meet the Press" for NBC, said Biden will continue to face hurdles on his road to the nomination and accused him of shirking his responsibility as the former vice president, and not taking ownership of Russia's interference in the 2016 election.

"There’s going to be other tests down the line here," he said. "And the other piece of this, too, when he said ... the Russian interference, it didn’t happen on our watch -- when that's exactly whose watch it happened on -- it just shows, and I've seen this first hand -- when he gets into interviews and gets going, he can make lots of mistakes. And I think we may have just seen the beginning of it."