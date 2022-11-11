Dave Chappelle seemingly addresses ‘SNL’ drama amid reports writers won’t do the show

Dave Chappelle is facing criticism over hosting "Saturday Night Live" for the third time this weekend.

The comedian previously received some backlash for telling jokes about the transgender community, and some "SNL" writers may be holding that against him.

Amid reports from Page Six saying a few of the show's writers are upset about Chappelle hosting and are sitting out the episode, the comedy series released promos previewing his appearance, which seem to poke fun at the controversy.

During the promo video, the comedy superstar is seen alongside musical guest Black Star and "SNL" cast member Ego Nwodim.

Throughout the multiple clips, Chappelle briefly discusses his Thanksgiving plans and announces this week’s episode will be "so Black, It will be on BET," then quickly adds, "Just kidding — it’ll be right here on NBC."

In the final take, Chappelle seemingly addresses the controversy over his hosting duties. After the comedian introduces himself, a confused Nwodim says, "Wait, we’re doing it live?"

Chappelle responds, "Of course," and Nwodim then asks, "With you? In this news cycle?"

The comedian then gives a knowing look to the audience and says, "Yep."

Chappelle’s "SNL" appearance comes on the heels of the comedian making controversial jokes about the transgender community in his 2021 Netflix special, "The Closer."

"SNL" writer Celeste Yim, whose pronouns are they/them, reportedly posted a message to their social media story after Chappelle’s hosting gig was announced.

"I’m trans and non-binary. Transphobia is murder and it should be condemned," Yim stated, according to Reddit. It unclear if Yim is one of the writers who said they won't work on this weekend's episode.

The "SNL" cast also includes its first comedian who identifies as non-binary, Molly Kearney, who has not publicly addressed Chappelle hosting this weekend’s episode.

Reps for Dave Chappelle and "Saturday Night Live" did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's requests for comment.