Dave Chappelle attack suspect sentenced to less than year in jail after pleading no contest

The suspect in an alleged attack of comedy legend Dave Chappelle has pleaded no contest to charges of battery.

Isaiah Lee, 24, was sentenced to 270 days in county jail on charges of battery and entering a restricted area during a live event after tackling Chappelle on stage. at the Hollywood Bowl in California.

DAVE CHAPPELLE'S ALLEGED ATTACKER REQUESTS TRANSFER TO MENTAL HEALTH PROGRAM

Los Angeles City Attorney Mike Feuer originally charged Lee with four misdemeanor counts of battery, possession of a weapon with intent to assault, unauthorized access to the stage area during a performance and commission of an act that delays the event or interferes with the performer.

JERRY SEINFELD SAYS 'SUBJECT MATTER' OF DAVE CHAPPELLE'S 'SNL' MONOLOGUE 'CALLS FOR A CONSERVATION'

Lee was allegedly carrying a replica gun with a knife blade when Chappelle was attacked during the Hollywood Bowl show, police said at the time.

Lee told the Post during a jailhouse interview he was "triggered" by Chappelle's anti-LGBTQ+ jokes, and Will Smith's slap of Chris Rock at the 2022 Oscars "inspired" him.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"I identify as bisexual… and I wanted him to know what he said was triggering," Lee told the outlet. "I wanted him to know that, next time, he should consider first running his material by people it could affect."

Lee is awaiting an unrelated trial for attempted murder regarding the alleged stabbing of his roommate in 2021. For the attempted murder case, he is being held in lieu of a $1 million bond.

Fox News' Janelle Ash and Larry Fink contributed to this report.