Darlene Love to appear on 'The View' after NBC spat, tells fans to watch and 'put aside your political views'

Darlene Love, best known for her hit song "Christmas (Baby, Please Come Home)," will continue her tradition and appear on ABC’s “The View” following a spat with rival network NBC.

The singer put the producers of NBC's "Christmas in Rockefeller Center" special on blast last week after not being invited to perform. Love is now scheduled to appear on ABC’s “The View” on Dec. 20 and has urged fans to put aside their political opinions and tune in to watch the performance.

DARLENE LOVE BLASTS 'CHRISTMAS IN ROCKEFELLER CENTER' PRODUCERS FOR LEAVING HER OUT OF NBC SPECIAL

“I know some of you object to me doing The View but PLEASE just put aside your political views for me this one time. The producers at ABC treat me very well and with respect. They produce my entire segment, pay my entire band, singers and me too and cover all my expenses,” Love wrote on Facebook.

Love had a longstanding annual tradition of performing the holiday classic on CBS’ “The Late Show with David Letterman,” but that ended five years ago. She has since continued the tradition on “The View.”

“Hands down one of the best parts of being a co-host of @TheView is getting to hear Darlene Love sing Christmas (baby, please come home) live for our show tradition. It’s her song, no one performs it better. All I have to say is it’s NBC’s huge loss,” co-host Meghan McCain tweeted.

Last week Love took to Facebook to blast NBC, claiming the Peacock Network snubbed her from performing during the Christmas Tree lighting ceremony.

TAYLOR SWIFT ANNOUNCES CHRISTMAS TRACK DROPPING AFTER WRITING NEW SONG OVER THE WEEKEND

"They book these young artists who can’t even hit the notes properly and are off-key," Love wrote. "Makes NO sense!! That’s my song and I’m still alive. Show me some respect! My publicist has been trying for over 10 years to lock this performance down for me and they keep saying that I’m not their demo or big enough and would only book me if Bette Midler or Bruce Springsteen would do it with me."

"This business can be so unfair at times," Love continued. "Don’t get me wrong, I’m TRULY blessed for what I have accomplished at 78 years of age but it’s still a constant struggle to stay relevant and convince those who control the industry that I’m worth it."

GWEN STEFANI, BLAKE SHELTON TO DEBUT THEIR SECOND DUET 'NOBODY BUT YOU'

This year, Love's hit was performed by "Pitch Perfect" star Skylar Astin and "Glee" alum Alex Newell. The two are set to co-star in "Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist" for NBC.

Outside of her Christmas music, Love has released jazz, rock and pop albums, as well as appeared as Trisha Murtaugh in the "Lethal Weapon" franchise and several times on Broadway. Most recently, she starred in the Netflix original film "Holiday Rush."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Released in 1963, "Christmas (Baby, Please Come Home)" has been certified gold. Love performed it each year on Letterman's late-night talk show from 1986 to 2014.

NBC had no comment when reached by Fox News and Brad Lachman Productions, who produced the special, did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.