Danny Bonaduce ‘doing well’ as he recovers from brain surgery after hydrocephalus diagnosis, wife says

Danny Bonaduce is "doing well" as he recovers from brain surgery after being diagnosed with hydrocephalus this year.

His wife, Amy, tweeted that the former "Partridge Family" star had been "experiencing symptoms one of which was issues w/ balance, causing difficulties walking."

She wrote, "He was diagnosed w/ hydrocephalus & had surgery to correct. It’s only been 3 weeks - his walking is better, he’s back on the air, and doing well."

Hydrocephalus is a neurological disorder that results in a buildup of fluid in the brain and can mimic Alzheimer's disease symptoms.

Earlier this month, Danny and Amy shared with fans that his surgery "went according to plan."

He shared his own tweet to reassure his followers: "I lived."

On June 16, Amy shared a photo of Danny "out and about" at a restaurant.

Bonaduce revealed last year that he had been battling a mystery illness that affected his speech and mobility. He finally received a likely diagnosis and was booked for surgery in June.

"It’s been a long day but I just wanted to let you guys know that Danny’s surgery went according to plan and he’s doing well," Amy shared at the time.

Bonaduce's representatives did not respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

Bonaduce's health plight began last year. The longtime Seattle-based radio show host took a medical leave of absence to find out what was wrong with his body after his wife noticed his speech was delayed.

"I couldn’t walk at all," Bonaduce told "Good Morning America" in June 2022. "I couldn’t do anything like that. She looked really nervous. And she said, ‘You’re not saying words, you’re not speaking English,’ which of course is preposterous to me."

He added at the time, "I couldn’t keep my balance. I slurred really badly. I was afraid of everything. I was afraid of my stairs for God’s sake – I was hoping for a diagnosis but did not get one."

Patients with normal pressure hydrocephalus (NPH) – estimated to be close to 1 million in the U.S. – present with symptoms of gait disorder, urinary incontinence and dementia.

These patients are often misdiagnosed with Parkinson’s or Alzheimer’s disease, vascular dementia or even normal aging due to their chronic nature and nonspecific presenting symptoms. Some NPH cases have a history of brain hemorrhage, trauma or brain infection. In some cases, no identifiable cause is found.

Bonaduce shot to fame as wisecracking Danny Partridge in "The Partridge Family," which aired from 1970 to 1974. The series, which chronicled the humorous adventures of a musical family, starred Shirley Jones, David Cassidy and Susan Dey.

Following the show’s success, Bonaduce struggled with substance abuse. In 1990, he pleaded no contest in Daytona Beach, Florida, to charges of attempting to buy cocaine. He was sentenced to 15 months probation and community service.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.