Dane Cook celebrates 2 years with girlfriend Kelsi Taylor in emotional Instagram post

Dane Cook gushed over his girlfriend Kelsi Taylor in an emotional Instagram post on Monday to celebrate two years of dating.

Cook, 47, posted a black and white photo of him and Taylor, 20, in a pool taken during the couple’s trip in Hawaii. The comedian said a “flood of emotions” rushed over him as he looked at the photo.

“When I met Kelsi I had zero idea I was actually meeting my best friend. I’ve never felt so loved & I’ve never been able to give the amount of love that I can with her,” he captioned the post. “This is a special relationship and she is a special human being and she makes me feel special too.”

OLDER STARS WHO DATE TEENS

“That’s not always easy for me to feel because I’m wired to compete and to reestablish, reassemble & reboot - that can leave you feeling partially complete or mostly not. That all went away with Kelsi,” he continued.

DANE COOK’S GIRLFRIEND KELSI TAYLOR, 20, CELEBRATES COMEDIAN’S 47TH BIRTHDAY WITH SWEET MESSAGE

Cook said he is happier in his life and career now than he’s even been before and thanked Taylor’s “support and love.”

“Happy 2 years baby-baby. You’re one of a kind. I’m grateful to have you as my gf and to see you smile a lot. I can’t wait to see what we do next. #2years,” he concluded the post.

Taylor also posted an Instagram on Monday echoing the same sentiments and recalling the moment she fell for the comedian.

“I think the changing moment for me near the beginning was when I started opening up and sharing how much of an introvert I am & your response was ‘If there’s ever a time you don’t want to come out of your bubble, I’ll come in,’” Taylor wrote about Cook. “I remember that moment to this day and you still do that for me.”

“You brighten up all my days and make me wanna happy dance all the time. You’re always in my heart & always on my mind. I love you and can’t wait for the years to come!” she added.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Cook and Taylor have been dating since 2017 and made their relationship Instagram official that April. The couple has stayed together despite their 27-year age gap.

The actor previously revealed they met during a game night he was hosting at his home.