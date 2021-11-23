Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Dancing With the Stars
Published

Dancing With the Stars season 30 winner crowned

Finalists included JoJo Siwa, Iman Shumpert, Amanda Kloots and Cody Rigsby

By Melissa Roberto | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines 11/22 Video

Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines 11/22

Fox News Flash top entertainment and celebrity headlines are here.

Season 30 of "Dancing with the Stars" wrapped on Monday with a history-making moment.

Iman Shumpert took home the Mirrorball Trophy with his professional dance partner, Daniella Karagach. Shumpert's victory marks the first time a basketball player has won the dance competition.

Host Tyra Banks awarded the 31-year-old NBA player the trophy after competing against finalists JoJo Siwa, Amanda Kloots and Cody Rigsby. The Season 30 finale saw the dance pros and their celebrity partners break it down two more times, for a fusion dance and the fan-favorite freestyle.

DEREK HOUGH TESTS POSITIVE FOR BREAKTHROUGH COVID-19 CASE, IS QUARANTINING: 'STAY SAFE'

This season's remaining four couples will danced and competed in their final two rounds of dances in the live season finale on Monday night.

This season's remaining four couples will danced and competed in their final two rounds of dances in the live season finale on Monday night. (ABC/Eric McCandless)

The stakes were high as several of the final contestants received perfect scores. "The Talk" co-host Kloots, 39, and her partner Alan Bersten performed a Viennese waltz and a paso doble fusion dance to "Never Tear Us Apart" by Bishop Briggs and then a freestyle to "A Sky Full of Stars" by Coldplay. They received a 38 out of 40 for the first performance and ended their second dance of the night with a perfect score of 40.

Fitness guru Rigsby, 34, and partner Cheryl Burke also earned a perfect score for their freestyle, which was a medley of "Beethoven's Fifth" and "Nail, Hair, Hips, Heels (Just Dance Version)" by Todrick Hall. Their paso doble and cha cha fusion dance to "Free Your Mind" by En Vogue only brought them a 36.

Youtuber JoJo Siwa and dance pro Jenna Johnson received two perfect scores for their tango and cha cha fusion dance to "I Love It" by Icona Pop feat. Charli XCX and a freestyle dance to "Born This Way" by Lady Gaga.

FORMER 'DANCING WITH THE STARS' HOST ERIN ANDREWS EXPLAINS WHY LEAVING THE SHOW 'WAS THE BEST THING' FOR HER

Iman Shumpert and Daniella Karagach took home the Mirrorball trophy.

Iman Shumpert and Daniella Karagach took home the Mirrorball trophy. (ABC/Eric McCandless)

Lastly, Shumpert and Karagrach scored back-to-back perfect scores for a cha cha and foxtrot fusion dance to "September" by Earth, Wind & Fire and a freestyle to a medley of "Lose Control" by Missy Elliott featuring Ciara and Fat Man Scoop and "Bounce" by DJ Client.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Amanda Kloots will be joining some ‘DWTS’ alums for the upcoming winter tour.

Amanda Kloots will be joining some ‘DWTS’ alums for the upcoming winter tour. (ABC/Eric McCandless)

Burke was one of several people to wish Shumpert congratulations. Writing on her Instagram Story, Burke said, "Huge congrats to @imanshumpert & @daniellakaragach - such an incredible time spending this season with you both [heart emojis] beyond happy for you two!"

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

JoJo Siwa and Jenna Johnson received two perfect scores on Monday night's Season 30 finale.

JoJo Siwa and Jenna Johnson received two perfect scores on Monday night's Season 30 finale. (ABC/Eric McCandless)

"Dancing with the Stars" will kick off a winter tour in January, featuring alums like Kaitlyn Bristowe. Kloots and Jimmie Allen are expected to join some appearances. Bristowe and her pro Artem Chigvintsev took home the trophy in Season 29.

Melissa Roberto covers entertainment at Foxnews.com. You can reach her at Melissa.Roberto@fox.com.

Trending