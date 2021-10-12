'Dancing with the Stars' contestants Cheryl Burke, Cody Rigsby return after coronavirus quarantines

"Dancing with the Stars" welcomed Cheryl Burke and Cody Rigsby back to the live stage on Monday after the duo previously had to perform from home due to positive coronavirus tests.

The dancing professional, 37, and Peloton instructor, 34, took the stage for the first time since announcing they'd been diagnosed with COVID-19. They were back and healthy again just in time to be part of the two-night "Disney Heroes" event where they accomplished a spectacular performance to "Stand Out" from "A Goofy Movie."

Host Tyra Banks immediately addressed the elephant in the room, asking if they were feeling pressure being back on the stage after battling the coronavirus.

"No, I feel great! I'm so glad to be done with quarantine, I'm glad to be back in this space," Rigsby declared (via People).

‘DANCING WITH THE STARS’ ADDRESSES CHERYL BURKE'S CORONAVIRUS DIAGNOSIS, EXPLAINS HOW SEASON 30 WILL GO ON

He added that he was "obsessed" with his partner, Burke, and happy to be by her side in person again.

The duo ultimately went on to score a 27 out of 40 for their dance and will have another crack at the world of Disney on Tuesday’s episode.

Burke was the first to inform followers that she had tested positive for COVID-19 after experiencing some mild symptoms. A few days later, Rigsby too announced that he had tested positive. That week, they were judged on a pre-filmed rehearsal of their performance. The following week, they competed from home in a less-than-ideal scenario.

'DANCING WITH THE STARS' JUDGE CARRIE ANN INABA TESTED POSITIVE FOR CORONAVIRUS

"I just want to let everyone know that my partner and I have COVID, which I feel still so bad about, and obviously, I'm just so happy that we are both feeling good," Burke shared on social media ahead of the performance. "We are still going to dance on Monday, but we're going to do it remote and from the comfort of our own home."

The two eventually were able to reunite after their respective quarantines on Saturday for a rehearsal of their Disney performances. Two days prior, she announced that she had ended her quarantine and was just waiting for Rigsby to finish up his — both seemed to be feeling better by then, though.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"I have been officially cleared. I am back to normal. No more quarantine for me," she said on Instagram. "Unfortunately, Cody is still in quarantine, but he will be back in Los Angeles starting Friday, which means we can technically dance on both Monday and Tuesday."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

She added: "I'm grateful that we're healthy. Thank you guys for all your support over the past week-and-a-half or ten days. It's been truly an emotional rollercoaster, but wouldn't have been able to get through it without all of you guys and all of your support. I am just happy that Cody is okay, and we're still rehearsing via Zoom as we speak."