'Dancing with the Stars' pro Witney Carson reveals the sex of second baby with husband Carson McAllister

"Dancing with the Stars" pro Witney Carson and husband Carson McAllister are about to become parents to a second son.

Witney announced baby No. 2 was on the way during an episode of "Dancing with the Stars" and with an Instagram video in November 2022 of her and McAllister showing their son Kevin Leo a pregnancy test.

"Baby McAllister #2 is coming end of May! We feel so blessed, and I can't wait to see Leo be a big brother," Witney captioned the video.

On Wednesday, Witney posted a second Instagram video revealing the sex of their baby. The video pans the beach revealing the words "It's a boy" written in the sand before eventually landing on Witney, who is holding Leo with McAllister by her side.

"Our second blessing," Witney captioned the video.

The couple got married in January 2016 and had their first child in January 2021.

Witney recently competed on season 31 of "Dancing with the Stars" with partner Wayne Brady while she was pregnant. The two made it to the finals and finished in third place.