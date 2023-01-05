Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Babies
Published

'Dancing with the Stars' pro Witney Carson reveals the sex of second baby with husband Carson McAllister

Carson and McAllister welcomed their first baby in January 2021

By Ashlyn Messier | Fox News
close
‘Dancing with the Stars’ pro Witney Carson reveals she was ‘throwing up’ during rehearsals amid pregnancy Video

‘Dancing with the Stars’ pro Witney Carson reveals she was ‘throwing up’ during rehearsals amid pregnancy

‘Dancing with the Stars’ professional dancer Witney Carson reveals to Fox News Digital she’s ‘feeling great’ after her first trimester despite ‘throwing up’ during rehearsals.

"Dancing with the Stars" pro Witney Carson and husband Carson McAllister are about to become parents to a second son. 

Witney announced baby No. 2 was on the way during an episode of "Dancing with the Stars" and with an Instagram video in November 2022 of her and McAllister showing their son Kevin Leo a pregnancy test.

"Baby McAllister #2 is coming end of May! We feel so blessed, and I can't wait to see Leo be a big brother," Witney captioned the video. 

Witney Carson and her husband Carson McAllister are expecting another baby boy in May.

Witney Carson and her husband Carson McAllister are expecting another baby boy in May. (Sarah Morris/FilmMagic)

‘DANCING WITH THE STARS’ WITNEY CARSON SAYS SHE WAS ‘EMBARRASSED’ TO REVEAL CANCER DIAGNOSIS TO PRODUCERS

On Wednesday, Witney posted a second Instagram video revealing the sex of their baby. The video pans the beach revealing the words "It's a boy" written in the sand before eventually landing on Witney, who is holding Leo with McAllister by her side. 

"Our second blessing," Witney captioned the video. 

The couple got married in January 2016 and had their first child in January 2021. 

DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS MOBILE APP TODAY

Witney Carson recently competed on season 31 of "Dancing with the Stars" with Wayne Brady while she was pregnant. 

Witney Carson recently competed on season 31 of "Dancing with the Stars" with Wayne Brady while she was pregnant.  (Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Witney recently competed on season 31 of "Dancing with the Stars" with partner Wayne Brady while she was pregnant. The two made it to the finals and finished in third place. 

Ashlyn Messier is a writer for Fox News Digital. 

Trending