Dan Crenshaw fact checks NYT writer who wrongly accused him of not supporting 9/11 victims fund

Rep. Dan Crenshaw, R-Texas, had a sharp response to a New York Times writer who accused him of not supporting the 9/11 Victims Compensation Fund.

Comedian Jon Stewart rocked Capitol Hill on Tuesday and slammed lawmakers who were absent from a House subcommittee hearing on the renewal for funding for the health expenses of first responders, many who have been battling cancer nearly two decades after the 9/11 terrorist attacks.

NYT contributing op-ed writer Wajahat Ali blasted Republicans on Twitter Tuesday and attempted to question their patriotism for not backing the 9/11 Victims Compensation Fund. He also claimed Crenshaw hasn't sponsored the fund's renewal while praising the involvement of Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn.

"Anytime a Republican says they are 'patriots' ask them if they voted to fund the 9/11 Victims Compensation Fund. You know who's for it? Ilhan Omar. You know who hasn't sponsored it? Dan Crenshaw," Ali wrote in the now-deleted tweet.

WATCH: JON STEWART CALLS OUT LAWMAKERS OVER 9/11 VICTIMS' COMPENSATION FUND IN EMOTIONAL HOUSE TESTIMONY

JON STEWART BLASTS CONGRESS OVER 9/11 FUNDING HEARING: 'DROVE ME NUTS' THERE WERE EMPTY SEATS

He then told Crenshaw, "I hope you do the right thing. If not, why aren't you?"

Crenshaw responded, telling Ali is was a co-sponsor of the fund.

"Hey 'journalist,' maybe you should check your facts. I am a co-sponsor. Nice try though," Crenshaw tweeted.

The freshman congressman also included an x-ray of his skull from the injuries he sustained while serving as a Navy SEAL and captioned it, "patriotism."

Ali later deleted the tweet and offered Crenshaw an apology.

"I deleted [the tweet because] Dan Crenshaw supported the Fund in May after being a holdout. Apologies to him for the tweet," Ali wrote. "I have no problem admitting it & correcting the record with facts."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Ali also directly responded to Crenshaw and urged him to correct the record with his criticisms of Congresswoman Omar.