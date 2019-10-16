Trevor Noah rips into Joe Biden on 'Daily Show' after candidate's fumbled debate response

“The Daily Show” host Trevor Noah laid into former vice president and Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden Tuesday night after his strange response to a rather pressing question.

When asked about son Hunter’s dealings with Ukraine, the presidential candidate fumbled over his words and meandered aimlessly before finally getting to his point.

“My son’s statement speaks for itself. What I think is important is we focus on why it’s so important to remove this man from office,” said Biden. “On the 17 — look, the fact George Washington worried on the first time he spoke after being elected president, that what we had to worry about is foreign interference in our election,” Biden said as he oddly diverted from his initial thought.

Upon playing this clip, Noah immediately mocked the former vice president.

“Okay, one minute he’s talking about his son, then it’s George Washington then something about the 17?" Noah asked, wondering why Biden's response was so frenetic. "Joe Biden is the only candidate who remixes his speech while he’s giving it,” Noah said before imitating sounds of a record scratching.

The controversy behind Hunter Biden stems from when the son of the former vice president accepted a lucrative position to serve on the board of a Ukrainian gas company.

The 49-year-old son of former Vice President Joe Biden told ABC's "Good Morning America" that accepting the lucrative position was, in retrospect, "poor judgment."

“I know I did nothing wrong at all. Was it poor judgment to be in the middle of something that is a swamp in many ways? Yeah," he said in an exclusive sit-down with ABC's Amy Robach at his Los Angeles home.

"I don't regret being on the board. What I regret is not taking into account that there would be a Rudy Giuliani and a president of the United States that would be listening to this ridiculous conspiracy idea," he said, claiming that the allegations of impropriety have been "debunked by everyone.”