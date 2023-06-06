Cuba Gooding Jr.'s civil rape trial called off as actor and accuser reach settlement

Cuba Gooding Jr. and his rape accuser have reached a settlement the same day the case was set to go to trial, Fox News Digital can confirm.

The two parties filed the court document regarding the settlement at 10:24 ET, as jury selection was set to begin.

Gooding Jr. had been accused of forcible rape in civil court and the anonymous woman had been seeking $6 million in damages. The judge previously ruled that the woman needed to reveal her legal name before heading to trial.

The plaintiff's lawyer, Gloria Allred, told Fox News, "I have no comment at this time."