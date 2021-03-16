‘Cruella’ star Emma Stone morphs into Disney character in new trailer: ‘I want to make trouble’

Emma Stone is fully embracing her latest role as the infamous Disney villainess Cruella de Vil.

A new trailer for the punk rock-inspired flick debuted this week, and in it, the 32-year-old Stone is seen completely transformed into the iconic Dalmatian dog-napper while explaining away her character’s backstory.

At the beginning of the trailer, fans see a young red-headed Cruella -- whose name at the time was Estella -- as she details her mission to grab the world by its tail in her quest for power.

"It's a world of opportunity. And I was meant for more in this life," young Estella says over the Nancy Sinatra record, "These Boots Are Made for Walking."

GLENN CLOSE SAYS EMMA STONE ‘DOESN’T HAVE TO TALK TO ME’ IN PREPARATION FOR DISNEY’S ‘CRUELLA’ FILM

"I want to make art, and I want to make trouble," the aspiring fashion designer avows as a montage of her performing grunt work flashes about the piece.

Estella is steadfast on making an impression on London’s Baroness von Hellman, played by Emma Thompson.

EMMA STONE SAYS SHE WANTS TO START A FAMILY

"Whether you have the killer instinct is the big question," the Baroness tells the fledgling apprentice.

"I hope I do," Estella retorts.

Before long, Estella dons a new hat as the "queen of mean" as she builds her empire after befriending two thieves.

EMMA STONE TRANSFORMS INTO CRUELLA DE VIL FOR EDGY NEW MOVIE

"I am woman, hear me roar," she says before the trailer cuts.

Back in August 2019, Stone gave Disney fans a sneak peek into her appearance as the new-age Cruella de Vil at the D23 Expo fan event.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

In a teaser image at the time, Stone -- donning Cruella de Vil’s recognizable two-tone black-and-white hairstyle -- is seen with three of her own spotted Dalmatians in tow.

Cruella was first seen in the 1961 animated film "101 Dalmatians" before Glenn Close starred in the 1996 and 2000 live-action movies.

"Cruella" is set to premiere in theaters on May 28.