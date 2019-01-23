Country singer John Berry shares journey battling tonsil cancer

Country singer John Berry revealed he has tonsil cancer on Tuesday and will undergo a five-week treatment, a report said.

Berry will have his first chemotherapy treatment this week, Billboard reported.

He shared how he discovered his cancer in a YouTube video titled, "Grammy Winning Artist, John Berry, Upbeat Outlook on Health Setback," also uploaded on Facebook.

“We started off this year with a hiccup, and we want to tell you a little bit about that,” Berry said in the video. “I had a little catch in my throat. It felt like, it felt exactly like, the skin of a Spanish peanut was stuck in my throat."

A CT scan revealed two tumors in his tonsils. A biopsy revealed he has tonsil cancer, the magazine reported.

“I am 10 days post operation today and feeling much better,” Berry said on Monday in a note he sent to family and friends, according to Billboard. “I still have some soreness when I swallow, and in my jaw, but a few Ibuprofen and I am good to go. Saw my surgeon today for a follow-up appointment and my throat is healing well.”

Robin Berry, his wife, appealed to fans to give her husband support.

"There is nothing greater that John needs right now than to hear from you guys that love him very much," Robin said, according to the Nashville Tennessean.