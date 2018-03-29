Connect with the Troops!

The USO is on a mission of connection. Despite the many changes in our military over the decades, the central challenge of military life has not changed: Separation from the things most of us take for granted. That’s where the USO steps in.

They have a special place on their website where we can all show our support and begin to connect with our service members. To take part all you have to do is take two simple steps:

1. Visit uso.org/connects

2. Submit your messages of support

Their goal is to send 1 million messages of support and gratitude to service members around the world. Messages are being digitally displayed at USO locations around the world in Europe, Southwest Asia, the Pacific and the U.S.