Conan O'Brien, Ryan Reynolds mock Meghan Markle's luxury jams, comparing it to his dad's job as food broker

Conan O’Brien and Ryan Reynolds poked fun at Meghan Markle’s recent foray into the jam industry this week, comparing her to Reynolds' father's work as a "food broker."

Reynolds was discussing his late father, James Reynolds,’ different careers, telling the comedian on his "Conan O’Brien Needs a Friend" podcast this week that his father left police work when the actor was a kid and became a food broker.

"He got out of copping and then became a food broker, which we’re like, ‘Come on, that’s CIA, right?’ And he's like ‘No, really, I’m a middleman for jars of jam and tiny yogurt,’" the "Deadpool" actor said of his father who died in 2015.

"He works for Meghan Markle," O’Brien joked. "Really tiny jams, harvestable jams, made from the oils of Montecito."

Reynolds, who avoided talking about his legal entanglements with his wife Blake Lively and her ex-co-star Justin Baldoni in the hour-long podcast, said: "If Jimbo Reynolds wasn’t dead I would say he is Meghan Markle. Well, adjacent."

"Many people have likened the two," O’Brien laughingly agreed.

A food broker is a sales professional who helps clients sell their products to customers, often negotiating product placement in stores, according to Indeed.

The Duchess of Sussex launched her new lifestyle brand, As Ever, in April, selling a limited supply of artisanal jams, cookie mix, herbal tea, honey and other products, which quickly sold out.

"Where it all began – this signature As ever raspberry fruit spread is inspired by the recipe Meghan crafted in her home kitchen," Markle’s As Ever website says of the $14 sold-out jam. "This signature blend delicately mixes the sweetness of raspberries with a hint of lemon, and is crafted with a fluid texture so it can be drizzled, spread, poured and enjoyed for so much more than your morning toast. This delectable spread comes in elegant Keepsake Packaging, crafted to be cherished long after the last spoonful."

Markle suggests three ways of enjoying the jam: drizzling it over a puff pastry with brie cheese and a sprig of thyme, spooning it over freshly made crêpes and, when it’s finished: "Repurpose the Keepsake Packaging as a charming home for your favorite trinkets or small treasures."

O'Brien and Reynolds' ribbing of Markle came just days after "Saturday Night Live" cast member Colin Jost joked on the "Weekend Update" segment that Britain’s only demand in its new trade deal with the U.S. is "that we keep these two," while showing a photo fo of Markle and husband, Prince Harry.

Markle’s venture into the lifestyle industry has been criticized by some on social media as inauthentic.

PR expert Doug Eldridge told Fox News Digital previously that while lifestyle icons Martha Stewart and Rachael Ray adopted different marketing approaches while building their empires, there was an essential common component — one that Markle is currently missing.

"In marketing, there is aspirational marketing and relatability marketing. Martha Stewart was aspirational; Rachael Ray was relatable. Each personality came at it from a different direction, but managed to connect with their audiences (because they were authentic) and in so doing, climbed to the top of the lifestyle mountain, respectively," Eldrige said, speaking of her lifestyle brand and her Netflix lifestyle show "With Love, Meghan."

He continued, "Connection comes in two forms, but regardless of the path or direction, it remains the critical first step in any creative or marketing endeavor."

Markle films the show in Montecito, California, near where she and Harry currently live after they stepped down as senior royals in 2020 and moved to the U.S.

"Authenticity is like humidity — you can't see it, but you can walk in a room and feel it," Eldridge said. "It's also critical for what Markle is trying to accomplish. Authenticity fosters relatability, which in turn creates likability, all of which are needed for marketability."