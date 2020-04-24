Everything coming to Disney+ in May 2020

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Now that Disney+ has solidified itself as a competitive streaming platform, more and more people are keeping an eye on what it adds to its library each month.

Disney+ is the latest and greatest streaming platform, having joined the increasingly crowded marketplace just five months ago. As they look ahead to May 2020, fans far and wide are wondering what new and exciting things the proprietor of beloved franchises such as Marvel, Star Wars, Pixar and National Geographic has in store for its viewers.

While the platform offers a slew of both kid-friendly and adult-skewing TV shows, movies take center stage as of May 1, with classics like both “Homeward Bound: The Incredible Journey” movies as well as the 2011 installment in the “Pirates of The Caribbean” franchise, “On Stranger Tides.”

However, that doesn’t mean that there will be no worthwhile TV on Disney+ in May. “Star Wars: The Clone Wars” fans will be both delighted and sad to see the final episodes drop later in the month. Meanwhile, new episodes of “Be Our Chef” drop as well.

To help you keep track of what’s worth tuning into on your favorite new streaming platform, below is a rundown of all the new content coming to Disney+ in May:

May 1

Awesome Animals (S1)

Birth of Europe (S1)

Bride of Boogedy

Buried Secrets of the Bible with Albert Lin (S1)

CAR SOS (S1 - S7)

Disney Kirby Buckets (S1-S3)

George of the Jungle

Homeward Bound: The Incredible Journey

Homeward Bound II: Lost in San Francisco

How to Play Baseball

In Beaver Valley

Lost Treasures of Egypt (S1)

Love & Vets (S1)

Nature’s Half Acre

Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides

Prairie Dog Manor (S1)

Primal Survivor (S1-S4)

Prowlers of the Everglades

Secrets of the Zoo

Secrets of the Zoo: Tampa

Survive the Tribe (S1)

United States of Animals (S1)

Unlikely Animal Friends (S3)

Water Birds

Be Our Chef Episode 106 - "Slimy Yet Satisfying"

Star Wars: The Clone Wars Episode 711 - "Shattered"

Disney Family Sundays Episode 126 - "Star Wars: Clock"

One Day At Disney Episode 122 - "Robin Roberts: Good Morning America Co-Anchor"

Prop Culture Series Premiere - All 8 Episodes Available

May 2

John Carter

May 4

Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian Series Premiere Episode 101 - "Directing"

Star Wars: The Clone Wars Series Finale Episode 712 - "Victory and Death"

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

May 8

Be Our Chef Episode 107- "Anyone Can Cook"

Disney Family Sundays Episode 127 - "Star Wars: Hanging Art"

One Day At Disney Episode 123 - "Joe Hernandez: Attractions Host"

Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian Episode 102 - "Legacy"

Disney Insider Episode 105 - "Running through Disney, Sorcerer's Arena, Opening the Archives"

May 15

Furry Files

Maleficent: Mistress of Evil

Be Our Chef Episode 108 - "Worth Melting For"

Disney Family Sundays Episode 128 - "Beauty and the Beast: Stained Glass"

One Day At Disney Episode 124 - "Stephanie Carroll: Ranch Hand"

Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian Episode 103 - "Cast"

It's A Dog's Life with Bill Farmer Series Premiere Episode 101 - "Whale Poop Dogs & Sheep Herding Dogs"

May 22

The Boys: The Sherman Brothers' Story

Disney Just Roll with It (S1)

Disney Mech-X4 (S1-2)

Disney Vampirina (S2)

Disneyland Goes to the World's Fair

Fantastic Mr. Fox

Heartland Docs, DVM (S1)

Hello, Dolly!

Marvel's Future Adventures (S2)

The Big Fib Series Premiere - All 15 Episodes Available

Be Our Chef Episode 109 - "Tiana's Place"

Disney Family Sundays Episode 129 - "Bambi: Lanterns"

One Day At Disney Episode 125 "Ed Fritz: Imagineering Ride Engineer"

Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian Episode 104 - "Technology"

It's A Dog's Life with Bill Farmer Episode 102 - "Dogs & Cheetahs & Companion Dogs"

May 29

Disney Doc McStuffins (S5)

Disney Gabby Duran & the Unsittables (S1)

Disney The Evermoor Chronicles (S1-2)

Mickey and the Seal

The Moon-Spinners

Violetta (S2)

Be Our Chef Episode 110 - "Woody's Lunchbox"

Disney Family Sundays Episode 130 - "Nightmare Before Christmas: Candy Bowl"

One Day At Disney Episode 126 - "Jerome Ranft: Pixar Sculpton"

Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian Episode 105 - "Practical"

It's a Dog's Life with Bill Farmer Episode 103 - "Macot Dogs & Guide Dogs for Runners"