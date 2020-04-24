Chicago comedians are trying to raise money for toddler fighting cancer

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

They say laughter is the best medicine.

In this case, four popular Chicago comedians are trying to raise as much money as they can for a 21-month-old boy, Owen Buell, who is battling neuroblastoma.

"Neuroblastoma tumors generally develop in the adrenal glands (located on top of the kidneys), where neuroblasts are most commonly found. But neuroblastoma can also begin in or spread to other areas including the chest, the spine or spinal cord regions and the abdomen," according to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

Owen lives in Joliet, Ill., and his parents, Valerie Mitchell and Brian Buell, are even more worried about him catching COVID-19 as his immune system is compromised.

The comedians -- DeeDee "The Funny Girl," Logan Nielsen, Brooks Sullivan, Ben Hamilton -- were originally planning a show for April 18 but, due to COVID-19, they instead had to do an online Zoom event.

The online ZOOM event was a success and helped raise over $18,000 toward Owen’s GoFundMe goal of $20,000. It brought a night of fun, games, laughter, and an up-close and personal night with the featured Chicago comedians.

If you missed the event, but still want to donate, please go to Owen’s GoFundMe page>Every little bit helps.