Colin Farrell leaves little to the imagination while running shirtless

Colin Farrell showed off his buff physique while jogging shirtless through a park in Beverly Hills, California on Monday.

The 45-year-old Irish actor donned just a gray hat, bandana around his wrist, and mini purple running shorts as he exercised in Coldwater Canyon Park.

After he put in his miles, Farrell took a break and stretched at his car.

The Hollywood star is enjoying some downtime before his highly-anticipated superhero movie "The Batman" premieres in March 2022. He plays villain Oswald Chesterfield Cobblepot, aka The Penguin, and is completely unrecognizable under heavy makeup and prosthetics.

‘DUMBO’ STAR COLIN FARRELL SAYS HE’S BEEN ‘MISSING OUT’ ON CHILDREN’S FILMS BY TRYING TO ‘MAKE SERIOUS DRAMA’

Robert Pattinson portrays a younger version of the Caped Crusader, Zoe Kravitz takes on the role of Catwoman, Paul Dano plays The Riddler, and Jeffrey Wright is police commissioner Jim Gordon.

On a recent episode of the podcast, "Happy, Sad, Confused," Farrell confirmed he's only in DC Comics movie for a few scenes. "I'm only in it for five or six scenes, so I can't wait to see the film because it won't be ruined by my presence," he said.

COLIN FARRELL DEFENDS USE OF N-WORD IN NEW FILM 'WIDOWS'

The "Minority Report" star added, "Really, it's a freebie for me. I'll get a little bit uncomfortable for the f---ing nine minutes I have, and then the rest of it, I cannot wait to see how he [director Matt Reeves] brought this world to life, because the sets were extraordinary, the production design [was] extraordinary, his use of music and sound will be extraordinary, and as you said the cast, from, all of them, Robert [Pattinson] and Zoë [Kravitz] to – yeah, extraordinary cast."

Farrell also spoke about the transformation process he underwent to play The Penguin.

"Mike Marino is a genius," Farrell said of the film's makeup artist. "He’s an absolute and veritable genius. And that word gets thrown out a lot, but he is a drawing, sculpting, shaping genius. And he created this visage for the Penguin. I mean he and Matt talked about what physically the character stature would be, and I had been quite big for ‘The North Water’ and I didn’t want to naturally go big again cause I had a few little health things as a result of ‘The North Water’ and I was just like, f-ck, this acting thing ain’t this important. I know the top actors that go up and down, and God bless them, I wish them good health. But for me, I think ‘The North Water’ is the last time I’ll go up that much. So, we decided on a fat suit."

Meanwhile, Variety confirmed on Monday via sources that Farrell will reprise The Penguin character in an upcoming HBO Max series which he will also executive produce. It will reportedly explore how the character gained power in the Gotham criminal underworld.