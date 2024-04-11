Expand / Collapse search
ENTERTAINMENT

Cole Brings Plenty's death has 'no indication of foul play,' sheriff says

Cole Brings Plenty was last seen on Easter Sunday before being found dead on April 5

By Christina Dugan Ramirez Fox News
Published
close
Nearly one week after "Yellowstone" star Mo Brings Plenty's nephew, Cole Brings Plenty, was found dead, the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office is providing new information. 

On Wednesday, the sheriff's office released a press release on social media confirming that the 27-year-old's death has "no indication of foul play."

When reached by Fox News Digital, Sergeant Valdez of the Johnson County Sheriff's Office stated that there is no additional information available at this time. 

‘YELLOWSTONE’ STAR LAINEY WILSON HAS ‘NO CLUE’ WHAT'S HAPPENING WITH HIT WESTERN

A photo of Cole Brings Plenty

Cole Brings Plenty attends the Red Nation Celebration Institute's 28th RNCI Red Nation Awards at Fine Arts Theatre on November 12, 2023, in Beverly Hills, California. (Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

The "1923" actor went missing on Easter Sunday. Two days later, Mo, an Oglala Lakota, shared an Instagram post with details of where Cole was last seen. 

"Cole was last seen leaving out of Lawrence, Kansas South on highway U.S. 59 in his 2005 white Ford Explorer in the early morning hours of March 31," the post read. "Cole missed an appointment with his agent for a TV show, which is uncharacteristic for him."

The note described Cole as 5'10" tall with "long black hair and brown eyes," weighing between 145 and 150 pounds, and mentioned that Cole's cellphone "is currently off."

Cole Brings Plenty and uncle Mo Brings Plenty.

Cole Brings Plenty (left) was identified as the deceased male discovered in a wooded area in Johnson County. He was the nephew of "Yellowstone" actor Mo Brings Plenty. (Getty Images)

Cole Brings Plenty was discovered by Johnson County, Kansas, sheriffs on April 5.

"Deputies were dispatched to the area of 200th and Homestead Lane in reference to an unoccupied vehicle," sheriffs said in a statement provided to Fox News Digital at the time. 

Mo Brings Plenty stars in Yellowstone

Mo Brings Plenty has been in "Yellowstone" since the show's first season. (Getty Images)

Upon checking the area, authorities discovered a "deceased male in the wooded area away from the vehicle," who was identified as Cole.

Cole had been wanted by the Lawrence Police Department on allegations of domestic violence.

His cause of death is unknown. 

