Coco Austin and daughter Chanel wear matching bikinis for adorable poolside photoshoot: ‘Arizona girls’

Coco Austin and her daughter Chanel enjoyed some mommy & me time while posing for a photoshoot by the family pool.

The 41-year-old model and the 4-year-old donned matching bikinis as they sweetly pecked each other on the lips and enjoyed the water at their Arizona oasis.

"We can make anyplace tropical... Arizona girls," Coco, whose real name is Nicole Natalie Marrow, captioned the pic. Nearby were her two bulldogs, keeping a close eye on their owners.

COCO AUSTIN DRAWS MIXED CRITICISM AFTER SHARING PIC BREASTFEEDING DAUGHTER, 4

Coco welcomed Chanel in 2015 with her husband, rapper and actor Ice T.

The couple has been married for 17 years and revealed they don't plan on having more kids.

ICE T'S WIFE COCO AUSTIN HOLDS BABY DAUGHTER WHILE SWIMMING WITH SHARKS

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"I'm completely satisfied with my little family right now," Coco shared with E! in 2016.

"I love it. A second child doesn't even come to mind because I'm all about her. I have to say baby Chanel is like my one and only. I can say that."