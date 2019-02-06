CNN's John King: Trump is a 'disgrace' for omitting climate change from SOTU address

CNN national correspondent John King ripped President Donald Trump for not mentioning climate change in his second State of the Union address.

SEE DEMOCRAT STACEY ABRAMS' STATE OF THE UNION RESPONSE

King began by praising defeated Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams, declaring she had the “best response” he can recall either Republican or Democrat giving and how she pointed out the “differences” between the two parties.

“She talked about voting rights, she talked about climate change, and she talked about guns. You did not hear any of those subjects from the president of the United States,” King told the panel. “Democrats believe that animates their coalition, they believe it helps them, they believe, especially on the issue of climate change, especially on the issue of voting rights, it helps them to talk about things that the president won’t talk about.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

After getting some pushback from former GOP senator and CNN commentator Rick Santorum about how Republicans don’t support the positions Abrams listed, King lectured the retired politician by telling him what they should want from the president.

GAYLE KING CALLS TRUMP'S STATE OF THE UNION ADDRESS 'TAME,' WALL REMARKS 'DISTURBING'

“Well, all Americans should want our President, whatever the disagreements are, just look at his own national security review. Every leader, whatever his party should be talking about climate change. You can have a debate about what to do about it. But that the President of the United States, at this moment in the world, did not mention climate change in even a sentence is, just frankly, a disgrace- any president, Democrat or Republican.”

Climate change has been a hot topic in the mainstream media. NBC News’ Chuck Todd recently dedicated a full one-hour special on climate change that banned any climate change skeptics.