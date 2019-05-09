CNN's John Berman: 'No discernible difference' between Trump and HBO's 'Veep'

CNN anchor John Berman insisted on Thursday that there was "almost no discernible difference" between the rally held by President Trump in Panama City, Fla., on Wednesday night and the satirical HBO comedy "Veep."

Trump raised some critics' eyebrows after he laughed off a suggestion from a rallygoer that we should "shoot" illegal immigrants who try crossing the southern border.

"When you have 15,000 people marching up and you have hundreds and hundreds of people and you have two or three border security people that are brave and are great," Trump told his supporters. "And don't forget, we don't let them and we can’t let them use weapons. We can’t. Other countries do. We can’t. I would never do that. But how do you stop these people?”

Then someone shouted "shoot 'em," causing the president to chuckle and shake his head.

"Only in the Panhandle you can get away with that statement," Trump reacted. "Only in the Panhandle!"

Berman played that clip from the rally and paired it with a scene from "Veep" in which wildly inappropriate, loose-cannon presidential candidate Jonah Ryan (Timothy Simons) expresses animosity toward immigrants.

"The other real killer is diseases. And how do these diseases get into America? Immigrants," Ryan said.

One of Ryan's supporters then shouts "Kill' em!" prompting the fictional candidate to dial it back slightly.

"Well, we don't have to kill all of them," Ryan responded. "I mean, there are some good immigrants -- Beyoncé."

Berman said that he was "struck" by the comparison and stressed that he was "not laughing" at the Trump rally.

"'Veep' was shot months ago and there is almost no discernible difference between the events," Berman told the panel.

His "New Day" co-host Alisyn Camerota added that "Veep" is "supposed to be satire."

The Washington Post suggested that Trump was "tacitly encouraging extrajudicial killings and brutality against asylum seekers and undocumented immigrants."

Simmons recently said his performance as Jonah Ryan was inspired by Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas.