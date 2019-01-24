CNN’s Don Lemon accuses Trump of demeaning Pelosi for calling her ‘Nancy’

CNN anchor Don Lemon called out President Trump for what he said was an attempt to “demean” House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

The political showdown between the president and Pelosi continued on Wednesday over the State of the Union address. Following Pelosi’s letter last week suggesting that the speech be postponed until the government reopens, Trump sent a letter back saying he was going forward with the address as planned, which was quickly rejected by Pelosi.

Lemon celebrated Trump’s apparent defeat.

“That failed spectacularly,” Lemon told his viewers on Wednesday. “Nothing remotely like this has ever happened before. Ever… Officials weren’t expecting the speaker to formally disinvite the president, so they tried to call her bluff by going forward with their plans for the speech. See how that worked out, right? The president trying to spin what clearly was a humiliation at the hands of the speaker.”

Trump told reporters on Wednesday that he and Pelosi were “supposed” to have the State of the Union.

“We’re supposed to be doing it, but now Nancy Pelosi, or ‘Nancy’ as I call her, she doesn’t want to hear the truth and she doesn’t want to hear, more importantly, the American people hear the truth. So we just found out that she just cancelled it, and I think that’s a great blotch on the incredible country that we all love,” Trump said.

The CNN anchor refuted Trump’s remarks and accused him of being disrespectful to Speaker Pelosi.

“The fact is the White House tried to call Pelosi’s bluff and they lost. And did you catch what the president said referring to the Speaker of the House as ‘Nancy as I call her?' That sounds a lot like an attempt to demean the speaker for denying him what he wants,” Lemon insisted.