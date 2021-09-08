Clint Eastwood receives star-studded tribute ahead of latest film 'Cry Macho': A 'national icon'

Clint Eastwood received a star-studded tribute ahead of the release of his upcoming film "Cry Macho."

Director Steven Spielberg along with actors Mel Gibson, Hilary Swank and others honored Eastwood, 91, in a featurette released by Warner Bros.

The film stars Eastwood as Mike Milo, a one-time rodeo star and washed-up horse breeder who, in 1979, takes a job from an ex-boss to bring the man’s young son home from Mexico.

Forced to take the backroads on their way to Texas, the unlikely pair faces a challenging journey, during which the world-weary horseman finds unexpected connections and his own sense of redemption.

"Clint Eastwood is the essence of the American hero, of all the things we think we all are, or would like to be," producer Albert S. Ruddy said of Eastwood's talent.

"We all recognize Clint as this national icon," Spielberg added.

"He managed to hit this nerve that the country kind of understands," Gibson said. "He's sort of in touch with the heartland."

Swank touched on Eastwood's talent and success in the Hollywood industry.

"He's been doing it for so long that he's come to a place where he just trusts his instincts," she explained.

"Cry Macho" is set to premiere on Sept. 17.