'A Christmas Story' sequel is on the horizon with Peter Billingsley returning as Ralphie

The movie classic "A Christmas Story" came out in 1983, and this holiday season Ralphie is back and all grown up.

"A Christmas Story Christmas" stars Peter Billingsley, who played Ralphie in the original film almost 40 years ago. The upcoming movie takes place in 1973, with Ralphie as a father of two during the holiday season after the unexpected death of his own father.

Billingsley spoke with People about the new movie.

"Ralphie's not really where he wants to be in his life, but he's still a dreamer, so he still has these fantasies of what his life could be, where it could go. And then he's called home with some real responsibilities and burdens," Billingsley told the outlet.

The first movie had lots of memorable moments, like Ralphie's BB gun, his fight with his bullies and Flick getting his tongue stuck to the school flagpole. In the new film, adult Ralphie has different responsibilities to deal with.

"He's kind of now back on a quest. Nothing's going to stop him… He might not want to do it, but once he's in, he's in," Billingsley explained.

According to Billingsley, "A Christmas Story Christmas" has actually been in the works for almost four years, in order to make sure that they got it right.

"You really want to try to create something that could stand on its own, that's original," he said.

There are other characters from the original who will be reprising their roles in the sequel, like Ian Petrella, who played Ralphie's younger brother; Scott Schwartz, who played Flick; R.D. Robb, who played Schwartz; and Zack Ward, who played Scut Farkus. There will also be new actors in the sequel, including Erinn Hayes, River Drosche, Julianna Layne and Julie Hagerty.

Billingsley also talked about the timing of this movies release and how part of the reason it felt like the right time was because of his own kids.

"A lot of people have said, ‘Why now?’ for this movie, and definitely being a father in real life [paralleled] being able to channel being a father in ‘A Christmas Story Christmas,'" he told the outlet.

"A Christmas Story Christmas" will come out on Nov. 17 on HBO Max.