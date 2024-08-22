Expand / Collapse search
ENTERTAINMENT

Christina Applegate refuses to do one activity due to MS battle: 'Going to have a heart attack’

'Married ... with Children' alum Christina Applegate was diagnosed with MS in 2021

Stephanie Giang-Paunon By Stephanie Giang-Paunon Fox News
Published
Christina Applegate in tears as she thanks her daughter for standing by her through everything

Christina Applegate in tears as she thanks her daughter for standing by her through everything

Christina Applegate thanked her friends and family for taking care of her, especially her daughter, whom she called "the most important" person.

Christina Applegate is opening up about her health struggles during her ongoing battle with multiple sclerosis (MS).

Applegate, 52, recently shared that she refuses to do one activity with her friends due to her health condition. 

"What I've done now is, with everyone that I know who wants to do something with me, and they know that it's not going to be a hike in the hills," she said on her "MeSsy" podcast with "The Sopranos" star Jamie-Lynn Sigler.

CHRISTINA APPLEGATE ADMITS SHE GOT PLASTIC SURGERY AFTER PRODUCER'S NASTY COMMENT

Christina Applegate at the Screen Actors Guild Awards in a black outfit

Christina Applegate struggles with certain activities due to MS. (Gilbert Flores/Variety)

"That's not going to happen, because I'm so not conditioned right now, which is a whole other subject, because I haven't been moving."

She continued, "Like if I go up a hill, my heart starts beating really fast, and I think I'm going to have a heart attack because my heart's just ... the muscle isn't there."

The "Dead to Me" star described how her MS diagnosis has transformed her body, as she prefers less-active hang-outs with her friends.

CHRISTINA APPLEGATE ADDRESSES FUTURE AS AN ACTRESS AMID MS DIAGNOSIS

christina-applegate

Applegate has been honest about living with MS since receiving her diagnosis in June 2021. (Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association)

"I have no muscles in my legs, which I showed you," Applegate explained to Sigler.

"I look like Humpty Dumpty. My little tiny, weird legs and then my big menopausal belly."

Applegate went on to say she’s more of a homebody these days due to her health struggles.

"I like being home now, because, well, I like being in my bed, but also I don't want to be in my bed," she added. "But once I do go out, I'm happy I've done it."

Before Applegate plans a hang-out with her friends, the Hollywood actress gives them a warning that she's allowed to cancel at the last minute if she’s not feeling up to it. 

"I hope you give me the grace of canceling right before," she said.

christina applegate posing before emmys

Applegate went on to say she’s more of a homebody these days due to her health struggles. (John Shearer/Getty Images for ABA)

"I always say, ‘Sure, if you want to go to lunch, just know -- you have to know this, and you can't be mad at me -- that if right before you come to pick me up, if I say can't do it, you can't be mad,'" she remarked. "It's my little disclaimer."

The "Married … with Children" alum has been honest about her health battles since she first revealed her diagnosis with multiple sclerosis (MS) in 2021.

Applegate revealed her diagnosis on X, formerly Twitter, three years ago.

"Hi friends. A few months ago I was diagnosed with MS," she wrote. 

Christina Applegate looks up in a white and black patterned dress

Christina Applegate believes she had undiagnosed MS during the first season of "Dead to Me," which premiered in 2019.  (John Salangsang/Variety/Penske Media via Getty Images)

"It's been a strange journey. But I have been so supported by people that I know who also have this condition," Applegate continued. "It's been a tough road. But as we all know, the road keeps going. Unless some a--hole blocks it."

In a separate post, she added, "As one of my friends that has MS said, 'We wake up and take the indicated action.' And that's what I do."

