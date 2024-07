Christina Applegate is sharing her truth about going under the knife.

During the latest episode of her podcast, the "Dead to Me" alum admitted she had plastic surgery after a "famous" producer commented on her appearance.

"I was on a show and one of the producers… [a] very famous [person] who did a very famous show as well… said, ‘Hey we’re having trouble lighting under your eyes. The bags under your eyes are so big,'" Applegate, 52, explained on her "MeSsy" podcast with "The Sopranos" star Jamie-Lynn Sigler.

CHRISTINA APPLEGATE ADDRESSES FUTURE AS AN ACTRESS AMID MS DIAGNOSIS

"He goes, ‘I suggest you get them removed,’" she said.

The actress added that although the "bags" under her eyes were "hereditary," she felt pressured to take action.

Applegate quipped that her dad "has got Louis Vuitton luggage under his eyes."

"At 27 years old, I had the only plastic surgery I’ve ever had to remove the bags under my eyes. … I went under."

She continued to call out the producer for making her feel "shame" by "plant[ing] seeds into [her] head."

The "Married… with Children" alum has been honest about her health battles since she first revealed her diagnosis with multiple sclerosis (MS) in 2021.

Applegate and Sigler — who is also battling MS — shared that they feel "shameful" and "self-conscious" when using a cane.

"I'm so shameful to carry a cane. And I really, I really wish I wasn't that way, but I really struggle with it big time," Sigler said.

Applegate added, "I feel self-conscious when I have my cane. I feel self-conscious about the fact that I'm like this… but I know for myself, I don't know what's, what would be worse, me falling."

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Meanwhile, last month, Applegate revealed she struggled with her mental health amid her fight with the chronic disease.

She shared that she was "in a depression."

"Like a real, f--- it all depression where it's kind of scaring me a little bit because it feels really fatalistic. I'm trapped in this darkness right now that I haven't felt like... I don't even know how long, probably 20 something years," said Applegate during a previous episode of her podcast.

"This is being really honest... I don't enjoy living. I don't enjoy it. I don't enjoy things anymore."

Following her remarks, the Emmy Award winner reassured fans who were concerned about her well-being and said she was "very disturbed" by the "clickbait" about her comments.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"I dare anyone to be diagnosed with MS or any kind of chronic illness that has taken who you were prior to that moment and go, ‘This is great,'" she said in part. "You know? No, you have moments of feeling, ‘This is tiring, and I don’t wanna do this.’ But you do it…"

Applegate revealed her diagnosis on X, formerly Twitter, three years ago.

"Hi friends. A few months ago I was diagnosed with MS," she wrote.

"It's been a strange journey. But I have been so supported by people that I know who also have this condition," Applegate continued. "It's been a tough road. But as we all know, the road keeps going. Unless some a--hole blocks it."

In a separate post, she added, "As one of my friends that has MS said, 'We wake up and take the indicated action.' And that's what I do."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News Digital's Ashley Hume contributed to this report.