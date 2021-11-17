Chrissy Teigen's 'Squid Game' party bashed on social media as 'tone deaf'

Chrissy Teigen is catching some backlash for throwing a party based on Netflix’s immensely popular hit "Squid Game" for her rich Los Angeles friends.

The "Cravings" cookbook author, 35, took to her Instagram earlier this week to share that she and husband John Legend had a party themed after the series, complete with people dressing up as the characters and playing high-stakes children’s games. The stars event went as far as to decorate their house to look like set pieces from the show.

"Where do I even begin!! what an absolutely epic night. my dream came true of watching my friends fight to the death! dunk tank, musical chairs, hide and seek followed by a very riveting final game of pin the tail on the donkey," the star wrote on Instagram.

However, the general reaction to the party has not been favorable to Teigen, with many slamming the bash as "tone-deaf" given the subject matter at the heart of "Squid Game."

CHRISSY TEIGEN CELEBRATES 50 DAYS OF SOBRIETY WITH HER FAMILY: DRINKING 'NO LONGER SERVES ME'

For those unfamiliar, the South Korean drama focuses on a group of more than 400 people who come from dire financial situations. They are offered a chance to compete in a series of children’s games for the entertainment of wealthy benefactors for a shot at winning a massive cash prize that would not only pay their debts but make them immensely wealthy themselves. However, the risk is that the consequences for losing games like "Red Light, Green Light" or "Tug-of-War" is death.

The show has become Netflix’s most popular series ever, captivating audiences in several countries, including right here in the United States. Many critics have speculated that popularity is because themes of financial desperation and economic disparity speak to a vast swath of human beings all over the world. Although many people have hosted "Squid Game" parties or dressed up as characters from the show, particularly on Halloween, it didn’t take long for many to note that Teigen and her friends are closer to the wealthy benefactors in "Squid Game" than the contestants.

"im sorry rich people are literally so tone deaf. squid game was literally about people whose lives were so awful because of being poor that they’d rather play a game of literal life or death to escape going back to poverty and chrissy teigen is really reenacting it in her mansion," one critic wrote on Twitter.

"Yknow what, I’m tired of being self aware and trying to live a judgment free life. I wish to be as ignorant as Chrissy Teigen hosting a Squid Game party with her rich LA friends," another wrote.

CHRISSY TEIGEN SAYS SHE WAS ‘BASICALLY A FUNCTIONING ALCOHOLIC’ WHILE REMINISCING ABOUT EARLY JOHN LEGEND DAYS

"Usually I’m a fan of Chrissy Teigen but there’s something super f---ed up and weird about spending the weekend cosplaying Squid Game with your incredibly rich friends," a third user added.

"Taking personal offense at the complete lack of self awareness Chrissy Teigen must have in order to throw a Squid Game-themed party where she watches her rich friends 'fight to the death'. The commentary just writes itself..." another added.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Although the duo faced criticism, it does seem that Teigen and Legend, 42, understood where they would fall in the world of "Squid Game," Legend’s costume was that of one of the masked wealthy benefactors who put on the games. Teigen, meanwhile, dressed as the robotic girl who led the deadly game of "Red Light, Green Light."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

According to People, other guests in attendance included "Modern Family" star Jesse Tyler Ferguson as well as "Pretty Little Liars" actress Shay Mitchell.