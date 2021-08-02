Chrissy Teigen and John Legend step out for lunch in New York City after selling Beverly Hills home

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen stepped out in New York City after unloading their lavish Beverly Hills mansion.

The married couple and parents of two stepped out in Manhattan on Friday before jetting off to Italy to attend the fourth edition of the LuisaViaRoma for UNICEF Gala at the Certosa San Giacomo of Capri.

They got lunch in the downtown area at Jack’s Wife Freda Bistro in SoHo, according to Just Jared. Legend sported black jeans and a black short-sleeved button-up while Teigen wore ripped jeans, a mint-green top with a lengthy jacket and a furry black scarf. The couple had a big weekend of travel, which she alluded to in a recent Instagram post. The outlet reports that after their lunch, they went back to L.A. before heading to Europe.

COURTNEY STODDEN SEEMINGLY TAKES A SWIPE AT CHRISSY TEIGEN AS SHE PRAISES JASON BIGGS' 'PERSONAL APOLOGY'

It’s not at all surprising that the duo would spend some time on either coast of the United States given their current real estate portfolio. According to Observer, the duo owns a penthouse in the city’s Nolita neighborhood that they’re continuing to expand. Meanwhile, they recently unloaded their Beverly Hills Mansion, which according to Forbes is estimated at around $16.8 million.

The 8,520-square-foot home contains seven bedrooms and nine bathrooms. They’ve been trying to sell it for years and finally found a buyer in July. It’s unclear if their trip to New York City was their way of scoping out if more time on the East Coast is in their future.

CHRISSY TEIGEN SAYS SHE'S BEEN PUT IN THE 'CANCEL CLUB' AMID FALLOUT OVER CYBERBULLYING ACCUSATIONS

The jet-setting couple has been in Italy vacationing as Teigen lays low following immense public backlash stemming from being called out by other celebrities for online cyberbullying in the past.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

The former Sports Illustrated model’s publicly acknowledged her misdeeds after facing backlash for past tweets. Earlier this month, she noted that she’ll probably be in the " cancel club " forever after being forced to reckon with past comments.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP