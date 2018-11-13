Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger join Arnold Schwarzenegger for breakfast

Actor Chris Pratt and his girlfriend Katherine Schwarzenegger were spotted getting breakfast Sunday with a special guest -- her famous father Arnold Schwarzenegger.

Pratt, 39, and Katherine Schwarzenegger, 28, were spotted at the Fairmont Miramar Hotel & Bungalows in Santa Monica, Calif., E! News reported. The former California governor tagged along with his girlfriend Heather Milligan. Us Weekly reported Pratt and his girlfriend went to a morning service at a nearby church after the double date.

CHRIS PRATT, ANNA FARIS SEPARATE: A LOOK AT THEIR RELATIONSHIP OVER TIME

This appeared to be the first time Pratt has been spotted with “The Terminator” actor since he and Katherine began dating. E! News reported the “Guardians of the Galaxy” star has been seen with his girlfriend’s mother Maria Shriver and her brother Patrick Schwarzenegger.

CHRIS PRATT SHARES MESSAGE OF FAITH DURING ACCEPTANCE SPEECH AT THE MTV MOVIE AND TV AWARDS

The couple was rumored to be dating after they were seen having a picnic in Santa Barbara, Calif, in June. Pratt was married to “Mom” star Anna Faris for eight years until they announced in 2017 that they were splitting. Faris has been linked to cinematographer Michael Barrett.