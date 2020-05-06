Chloë Sevigny debuts first picture of newborn son, reveals name

Actress Chloë Sevigny has introduced the newest member of her family: baby boy Vanja Sevigny Mačković.

“Welcome to the world,” she captioned a snap of her and boyfriend Sinisa Mackovic cuddling with their newborn son.

The baby was born on Saturday in New York City, the “American Horror Story” actress announced.

“Thank you to all the staff at Mt. Sinai East for your bravery, perseverance and kindness, especially the nurses for being so gentle and patient,” she wrote, adding, “Blessings to all the other families giving birth during this time.”

She ended her note with the hashtag “ilovemyboys,” and an emoji of a baby chick.

Her rep confirmed to Page Six on Monday that Sevigny, 45, had given birth. She and Mackovic, the director of Karma Art Gallery in New York, were spotted walking in Manhattan with their newborn earlier this week.

The “Last Days of Disco” star confirmed in January that she was expecting her first child.

