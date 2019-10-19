Expand / Collapse search
Cher
Cher offers pay legal bills for fired security guard who used racial slur

By Jessica Napoli | Fox News
Cher has offered to pay the legal bills for Marlon Anderson.

In a tweet on Friday, the singer said she'll cover the expense of any lawsuit the black Wisconsin high school security might file after he was fired for using a racial slur while telling a student not to use that word.

Anderson said a disruptive student at Madison West High School used the racist term on Oct. 9.

Marlon Anderson poses for a photo Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019 in Madison, Wis. Anderson, a security guard at a Wisconsin high school, was fired after he says he repeated a racial slur while telling a student who had called him that word not to use it. He has filed a grievance seeking his job back.

Marlon Anderson poses for a photo Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019 in Madison, Wis. Anderson, a security guard at a Wisconsin high school, was fired after he says he repeated a racial slur while telling a student who had called him that word not to use it. He has filed a grievance seeking his job back. (Steve Apps/Wisconsin State Journal via AP))

He repeated the word as he admonished the student, who is also black, not to say it.

Madison schools have a zero-tolerance policy on racial slurs and fired Anderson.

The Grammy-, Oscar- and Tony-winning artist says she's sad at such disrespect, especially after the death Thursday of U.S. Rep. Elijah Cummings.

Students at the high school skipped school on Friday to protest Anderson's firing.

Anderson has filed a grievance looking to get his job back.

It’s unclear whether the student faced disciplinary action for their use of the slur.

The Associated Press and Fox Business contributed to this report.