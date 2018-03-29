Chef Mark Bailey's New Year's Top Game Day Recipes
FETA-AVOCADO TOAST CROSTINI WITH BACON
Ingredients:
1 loaf French or baguette bread, sliced
10-12 slices bacon, cooked and crumbled
2 Haas avocado, mashed
Feta cheese, crumbled
Fresh basil, chopped
Olive oil
Salt and pepper to taste
Instructions:
Preheat oven to 350°F.
Brush baguette slices with olive oil and arrange on baking sheet face up. Lightly toast for 3-5 minutes. Remove from oven.
Spread each slice with avocado. Season with salt and pepper. Top with crumbled cheese and bacon. Garnish with basil and serve.
CHICKEN AND PEPPER JACK PIZZA
Ingredients:
1 tbsp. canola or olive oil
½ c. chopped sweet onion
3 c. bell peppers, diced
1 (13.8 oz.) tube refrigerated pizza dough
½ c. salsa
2 c. pepper jack cheese
Chopped cilantro or dried oregano (optional)
1½ c. shredded chicken
Instructions:
Preheat oven to 425°F.
Heat oil in a large skillet over medium heat. Add onion; sauté 2 minutes. Add bell peppers; sauté 5 minutes or until crisp-tender.
Meanwhile, unroll pizza dough onto a 15”x10” jelly roll pan coated with cooking spray; press dough evenly to all edges of pan. Bake in preheated oven for 8 minutes. 3.
Stir salsa into cooked vegetables then spread vegetables over partially baked crust. Top with chicken and cheese.
Bake another 10-12 minutes or until crust is deep golden brown. Cut into squares. Garnish with cilantro or oregano, if desired.
EASY JERK WINGS
Ingredients:
3 lbs. chicken wings, drumettes and flats separated
2 tbsp. ground allspice
2 tbsp. ground ginger
1 tbsp. sugar
1 tbsp. salt
2 tsp. ground black pepper
3 tbsp. jerk seasoning, mild or spicy
1 tbsp. vinegar
2 tbsp. soy sauce
1/3 c. canola oil
Instructions:
Preheat oven to 375°F.
Mix jerk seasoning, vinegar, oil and soy sauce in a small bowl. Set aside.
In a large bowl, season chicken with salt, pepper, allspice, ginger and sugar. Add jerk seasoning marinade to chicken. Thoroughly rub chicken.
Transfer chicken to baking pan. Bake chicken for 45-55 minutes until dark and crispy.
Serve warm with sour cream dipping sauce.
SWEET AND SPICY CRANBERRY MEATBALLS
Ingredients:
2 lbs. lean ground beef
½ c. bread crumbs
1/3 c. dry minced onion
2 eggs, beaten
½ c. milk
2 tsp. ground ginger
2 tsp. garlic powder
1 tsp. salt
¼ tsp. pepper
SWEET AND SPICY CRANBERRY SAUCE
Ingredients:
1 (14 oz.) can whole cranberry sauce
¼ c. quality hoisin sauce
¼ c. ketchup
2 tbsp. red wine vinegar
2 tbsp. soy sauce
2 tbsp. brown sugar
2 tbsp. hot sauce
1 tsp. garlic powder
½ tsp. ground ginger
Instructions:
Preheat oven to 400°F.
Place a baking rack on top of a baking sheet.
In a large bowl, combine all of the meatball ingredients, mix until well combined. Roll meat mixture into balls. Place meatballs onto prepared baking sheet and bake for 5 minutes, or until lightly browned.
Meanwhile, add all of the Sweet and Spicy Cranberry Sauce ingredients starting with just 2 teaspoons hot sauce to a bowl and mix to combine. You can add more hot sauce to taste at the end of cooking.
Line the bottom of your slow cooker with meatballs, then a layer of Sweet and Spicy Cranberry Sauce, then the remaining meatballs followed by the remaining sauce. Gently stir meatballs.
Cover and cook on low heat for 2 hours. Taste and stir in additional hot sauce. Keep warm until serving.