Chef David Burke's Barbecue Recipes for the Summer
Baby Meatloaf
Ingredients
2 pounds ground meat with fat
1/2 pound sausage
1 tablespoon Tabasco
1 teaspoon ground cumin
1 teaspoon ground coriander
1 teaspoon ground pepper
1/2 bunch parsley, chopped
1/2 pound parmesan, ground
3 tablespoons garlic, chopped fine
3 tablespoons shallot, chopped fine
Method
Mix all ingredients into a ball, place in foil and put on grill for 35 minutes
Grilled Vegetables
Ingredients
1 tomato
1 fennel
1 zucchini
1 yellow squash
1 red onion
1 eggplant
Method
Chop vegetables into 1/2 inch pieces
Toss with salt and pepper, olive oil and chopped parsley
Grill
Finish with fresh squeezed lemon
Barbecue Chicken BLT
Ingredients
Bread, cut 1/2 inch thick, brushed with olive oil and toasted
Chicken breast, pounded to 1/4 inch thick with olive oil & chopped parsley, grilled and covered with BBQ sauce
Baby romaine lettuce
Tomato
Onion
Mustard vinaigrette -- 1 part mustard, 3 parts olive oil, dab of mustard (coat vinaigrette on lettuce, tomato and onion)
Caramelized onions -- 1 tablespoon vinaigrette, 1 red onion and 1 tablespoon sugar (caramelize sugar, add onions and vinaigrette)
Chipotle mayo -- mix 1 cup mayo, 1 tablespoon chipotle paste, zest of 2 lemons and juice, pinch of cayenne
Smoked bacon, 1/4 inch thick, grilled
Method
Layer bread, chipotle mayo, onions, chicken, lettuce, tomato, onions, bacon
Grilled Peaches and Vanilla Bean Ice Cream
Ingredients
4 ripe peaches, cut in half, coat with sweet chili curry (Asian Market), grill until peach is tender
Vanilla bean ice cream
Ingredients
58 oz milk
10 oz heavy cream
14 oz sugar
6 oz yolks
4 vanilla beans each
1/4 teaspoon salt
Method
Cook
Whipped cream
Ingredients
2 cups heavy cream
2 oz sugar
Method
Whip to soft peak
Pistachio tulle or crumble
Ingredients
275 grams of oats
248 grams of pistachio, chopped
75 grams brown sugar
112 grams honey
50 grams canola oil
3 grams salt
60 grams wheat germ
Method
Heat oil and honey until warm.
Mix with oats, nuts, brown sugar, salt and wheat germ.
Toast in 250 degree oven with low fan for 1 hour 15 minutes, until golden brown.
Take out of oven and break up while warm.