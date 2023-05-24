Expand / Collapse search
Chas Newby, former Beatles bassist, dies at 81

Chas Newby played with The Beatles in their early days

By Greg Norman | Fox News
Chas Newby, who once played as a bassist for The Beatles, died Wednesday, according to the Cavern Club Liverpool music venue.

"It's with great sadness to hear about the passing of Chas Newby," it said in a Facebook post. "Chas stepped in for The Beatles for a few dates when Stuart Sutcliffe stayed in Hamburg and latterly he played for The Quarrymen.

"Interestingly, he was also the first left-handed bass guitarist in The Beatles," the post added. "RIP Chas Newby thoughts and well wishes from everybody at The Cavern Club."

