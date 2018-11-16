Jessie J reveals to boyfriend Channing Tatum and fans that she can't have kids

Jessie J revealed during a concert at Royal Albert Hall in London that she is unable to have children.

In an emotional speech on Tuesday night, the 30-year-old British songstress told the crowd that doctors told her she would not be able to have children four years ago, reports UK newspaper Metro. She shared the news before singing “Four Letter Word,” a song that touches on her desire to become a mother.

“I don’t tell you guys for sympathy because I’m one of millions of women and men that have gone through this and will go through this,” she told the crowd. “It can’t be something that defines us but I wanted to write this song for myself in my moment of pain and sadness but also to give myself joy, to give other people something that they can listen to in that moment when it gets really hard.”

She continued, “So if you’ve ever experienced anything with this or have seen somebody else go through it or have lost a child, then please know you’re not alone in your pain and I’m thinking of you when I sing this song.”

In a 2013 article in Marie Claire, she expressed her excitement and interest in starting a family.

“When I turned 25, something changed in me,” she told Marie Claire. “I see children in my future 100 percent.”

New beau Channing Tatum was also at the concert that night and sang her praises on Instagram afterward.

“This woman just poured her heart out on stage at the Royal Albert Hall. Whoever was there got to witness something special. Wow,” he gushed.

This story originally appeared in the New York Post.