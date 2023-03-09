Chaim Topol, 'Fiddler on the Roof' star, dead at 87

Israeli actor Chaim Topol, known for his iconic role of Tevye in the film "Fiddler on the Roof," has died at the age of 87.

A cause of death was not revealed, however his son told the Israeli press last year that his father was suffering from Alzheimer's disease.

Raised in Tel Aviv and revered as a top actor in his native land, Topol appeared in over 30 movies across Israel and the United States. He earned two Golden Globe Awards, one for the role of Tevye in the 1971 film production of "Fiddler on the Roof" – he originated the role on London's West End in 1967. He was additionally nominated for a Tony Award when he revisited the part in the 1991 Broadway revival.

Topol appeared in several television miniseries, including "War and Remembrance," "Queenie" and "The Winds of War."

In 2015, Israel celebrated 67 years of independence, honoring Topol with the Israel Prize for his lifetime achievements.

One year earlier, the University of Haifa gave Topol an honorary degree, recognizing his cultural impact for more than 50 years.

Topol was also a musician, recording several singles and albums. He was featured on the "Fiddler on the Roof" movie album, as well as the London cast album from 1967. One of the songs his character Tevye sings is the notable "If I Was A Rich Man."

Countless Israeli leaders shared their sorrow for the loss of Topol, acknowledging the legacy he left behind.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Topol’s "contribution to Israeli culture will continue to exist for generations." .

Israel’s ceremonial president, Isaac Herzog, said Topol was "one of the most outstanding Israeli actors," who "filled the movie screens with his presence and above all entered deep into our hearts."

Benny Gantz, Israel’s former minister of defense, praised Topol for helping Israelis connect to their roots.

"We laughed and cried at the same time over the deepest wounds of Israeli society," he wrote of Topol’s performance.

While a member of the Israeli army in the 1950s, Topol would meet his wife Gaila Finkelstein. The couple would later have three children: a son and two daughters. He is survived by all of them.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.