This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Celebrity Christmas cards of 2021

Celebrities like Kim Kardashian are sharing their holiday cards with the public this year

By Tyler McCarthy | Fox News
As the world gears up to celebrate the holiday season, people across the country are engaging in the annual tradition of exchanging holiday cards — and celebrities are no exception. 

Celebrities from Kim Kardashian to Hilaria Baldwin and everyone in between got together with their families and Christmas decorations to usher in the holiday season for all of their many followers on social media. 

To help keep the festive cheer in one place, below is a rundown of just some of the celebrities who have shared a Holiday card with their fans in 2021:

Tori Spelling

Tori Spelling shared a Christmas card with her kids.

Tori Spelling shared a Christmas card with her kids. (Photo by: Aaron Poole/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images)

Tori Spelling kicked off the holiday season with a post on Instagram showing her posing along with her give kids as well as some of their animals including a big, a goat and a chicken. 

"It’s that time again. And it’s a winter wonderland at my house!" the star captioned the image.

Notably missing is there star's longtime partner, Dean McDermott. The couple has been plagued by rumors of divorce and marital strife for most of the year. However, when it comes to her Christmas card, Spelling is all smiles alongside her kids. 

Sofia Vergara

Actress Sofia Vergara shared a holiday snap with her followers in 2021.

Actress Sofia Vergara shared a holiday snap with her followers in 2021. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

The "Modern Family" actress and "America's Got Talent" judge took to her Instagram where she shared a Christmas photo with her dog, Baguette, as well as her son, Manolo Gonzalez Vergara. 

"Feliz cumpleaños," she captioned the series of decorative snaps, which shows them seemingly celebrating the dog's birthday, which happens to coincide with the holidays. 

RaeLynn

Singer RaeLynn shared a holiday photo with her followers for Christmas of 2021.

Singer RaeLynn shared a holiday photo with her followers for Christmas of 2021. (Taylor Hill/Getty Images)

Singer RaeLynn shared a photo of herself dressed all in white alongside her husband while holding their little baby, who was clad in all-red in order to celebrate the holidays. 

"I’m Dreaming of a White Christmas and Begging God for a Silent Night. Coming to a mailbox near you…" she wrote in the holiday card's caption.

Kyle Richards

Kyle Richards got her family together to pose for a holiday card in 2021.

Kyle Richards got her family together to pose for a holiday card in 2021. (Photo by Jean Baptiste Lacroix/Getty Images)

"Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star Kyle Richards shared an image of herself along with her husband, Mauricio Umansky, and her four daughters dressed in blue jeans and white button-up shirts for a uniform holiday card. 

" Family and friends mean everything to me," she wrote in part to caption the card. 

Kelly Ripa

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos admitted to cheating  a bit with their 2021 holiday card.

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos admitted to cheating  a bit with their 2021 holiday card. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic via Getty Images)

Kelly Ripa was honest with her followers, noting that she repurposed a photo of her family, including husband Mark Consuelos and their two kids, to make a cheerful holiday card in 2021. 

Prince William and Kate Middleton

Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge shared a holiday card with their followers on Instagram.

Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge shared a holiday card with their followers on Instagram. (Photo by Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images)

Kensington Palace shared The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's 2021 Christmas card earlier this month in which they pose outdoors in Jordan with their three kids Prince George, 8, Princess Charlotte, 6, and Prince Louis, 3.

"Delighted to share a new image of the family, which features on this year’s Christmas card," they captioned the snap on Instagram.

Kim Kardashian

Kimmm Kardashian showed off her massive all-white Christmas tree.

Kimmm Kardashian showed off her massive all-white Christmas tree. (James Devaney/GC Images)

Kim posed in front of her frosted, all-white Christmas tree as well as a bevy of toys for her kids to celebrate the holidays. In addition to promoting holiday savings with a paid partnership, the mother of four showed off her full-sized deer figures as she posed looking delighted in a Christmas onesie. 

Hilaria Baldwin

Hilaria Baldwin shared a ‘perfectly imperfect’ holiday card of her family in 2021.

Hilaria Baldwin shared a ‘perfectly imperfect’ holiday card of her family in 2021. ((Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for Turner))

Amid a particularly tough year for her family, Hilaria Baldwin shared a "perfectly imperfect" photo of her husband, Alec Baldwin, as well as their six kids. The group all poses in black-and-white but are clearly not ready for the photo to be taken. In her caption, the star noted that she loved how well it captured their lives. 

"Holiday photo 2021? It’s a little wild, very free, and perfectly imperfect," she wrote

Mario Lopez

Mario Lopez shared a sweet holiday photo with his wife and their pet dog.

Mario Lopez shared a sweet holiday photo with his wife and their pet dog. (Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

The TV star shared a photo of himself posing in front of his silver tree with his wife, Ali Landry. The cute duo are sporting matching Christmas pajamas as they sip hot coco with their small dog. 

"The Holidays are the perfect time to show how much you love & appreciate the people in your life," Lopez captioned the photo

Melissa Joan Hart

Melissa Joan Hart shared a holiday photo for a family Cristmas card.

Melissa Joan Hart shared a holiday photo for a family Cristmas card. (Taylor Hill/Getty Images)

Melissa Joan Hart posed for a sweet Christmas card with her family, including her husband, Mark Wilkerson, and their three sons Mason, Braydon and Tucker. 

"Sharing the magic of Christmas is something near and dear to my heart," she captioned the photo.

Heather Rae Young

Heather Rae Young and Tarek El Moussa posed for their first holiday card as a family.

Heather Rae Young and Tarek El Moussa posed for their first holiday card as a family. (Photo by Rachel Luna/Getty Images)

The "Selling Sunset" star shared a photo with Tarek and her two kids as well as their sweet black dog to mark their first holiday season as a family.

"We’ve been doing Christmas photos together since Tarek and I started dating, it’s a little tradition I brought with me but doing them this year as the El Moussa family felt extra special," she wrote. "And thank you hubby for letting me dress you in whatever I want."

