Celebrity Christmas cards of 2021

As the world gears up to celebrate the holiday season, people across the country are engaging in the annual tradition of exchanging holiday cards — and celebrities are no exception.

Celebrities from Kim Kardashian to Hilaria Baldwin and everyone in between got together with their families and Christmas decorations to usher in the holiday season for all of their many followers on social media.

To help keep the festive cheer in one place, below is a rundown of just some of the celebrities who have shared a Holiday card with their fans in 2021:

Tori Spelling

Tori Spelling kicked off the holiday season with a post on Instagram showing her posing along with her give kids as well as some of their animals including a big, a goat and a chicken.

"It’s that time again. And it’s a winter wonderland at my house!" the star captioned the image.

Notably missing is there star's longtime partner, Dean McDermott. The couple has been plagued by rumors of divorce and marital strife for most of the year. However, when it comes to her Christmas card, Spelling is all smiles alongside her kids.

Sofia Vergara

The "Modern Family" actress and "America's Got Talent" judge took to her Instagram where she shared a Christmas photo with her dog, Baguette, as well as her son, Manolo Gonzalez Vergara.

"Feliz cumpleaños," she captioned the series of decorative snaps, which shows them seemingly celebrating the dog's birthday, which happens to coincide with the holidays.

RaeLynn

Singer RaeLynn shared a photo of herself dressed all in white alongside her husband while holding their little baby, who was clad in all-red in order to celebrate the holidays.

"I’m Dreaming of a White Christmas and Begging God for a Silent Night. Coming to a mailbox near you…" she wrote in the holiday card's caption.

Kyle Richards

"Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star Kyle Richards shared an image of herself along with her husband, Mauricio Umansky, and her four daughters dressed in blue jeans and white button-up shirts for a uniform holiday card.

" Family and friends mean everything to me," she wrote in part to caption the card.

Kelly Ripa

Kelly Ripa was honest with her followers, noting that she repurposed a photo of her family, including husband Mark Consuelos and their two kids, to make a cheerful holiday card in 2021.

Prince William and Kate Middleton

Kensington Palace shared The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's 2021 Christmas card earlier this month in which they pose outdoors in Jordan with their three kids Prince George, 8, Princess Charlotte, 6, and Prince Louis, 3.

"Delighted to share a new image of the family, which features on this year’s Christmas card," they captioned the snap on Instagram.

Kim Kardashian

Kim posed in front of her frosted, all-white Christmas tree as well as a bevy of toys for her kids to celebrate the holidays. In addition to promoting holiday savings with a paid partnership, the mother of four showed off her full-sized deer figures as she posed looking delighted in a Christmas onesie.

Hilaria Baldwin

Amid a particularly tough year for her family, Hilaria Baldwin shared a "perfectly imperfect" photo of her husband, Alec Baldwin, as well as their six kids. The group all poses in black-and-white but are clearly not ready for the photo to be taken. In her caption, the star noted that she loved how well it captured their lives.

"Holiday photo 2021? It’s a little wild, very free, and perfectly imperfect," she wrote.

Mario Lopez

The TV star shared a photo of himself posing in front of his silver tree with his wife, Ali Landry. The cute duo are sporting matching Christmas pajamas as they sip hot coco with their small dog.

"The Holidays are the perfect time to show how much you love & appreciate the people in your life," Lopez captioned the photo.

Melissa Joan Hart

Melissa Joan Hart posed for a sweet Christmas card with her family, including her husband, Mark Wilkerson, and their three sons Mason, Braydon and Tucker.

"Sharing the magic of Christmas is something near and dear to my heart," she captioned the photo.

Heather Rae Young

The "Selling Sunset" star shared a photo with Tarek and her two kids as well as their sweet black dog to mark their first holiday season as a family.

"We’ve been doing Christmas photos together since Tarek and I started dating, it’s a little tradition I brought with me but doing them this year as the El Moussa family felt extra special," she wrote. "And thank you hubby for letting me dress you in whatever I want."