Celebrities react to Jeffrey Epstein's death with conspiracy theories about Donald Trump, Russia

Disgraced multimillionaire Jeffrey Epstein's death from an apparent suicide inside his Manhattan jail cell has prompted a frenzy of speculation from Hollywood celebrities.

Epstein, who was accused of sex trafficking minors, was arrested on July 6 over allegations of sexual abuse of dozens of young girls in his Upper East Side townhouse and his waterfront mansion in Palm Beach, Florida between 2002 and 2005. He pleaded not guilty and faced up to 45 years in prison if convicted.

However, given the trove of famous and high profile names who have surrounded Epstein over the years, including President Donald Trump and former President Bill Clinton, some in Hollywood took to social media to voice their concerns that the 66-year-old did not, in fact, die by suicide Saturday morning.

“Will & Grace” star Debra Messing was among the first to comment, alleging that Donald Trump made good on his 2016 assertion that he could shoot someone in the middle of 5th Avenue and not lose any voters.

“He finally killed someone on 5th Avenue,” she wrote.

Filmmaker Michael Moore also pointed a finger at Trump by suggesting that the timing of Epstein's death was too convenient.

"I guess they think a country dumb enough to elect Trump is stupid enough to believe Jeffrey Epstein committed suicide. Or not. Love that they did it on the traditional Friday night/early Saturday morning “document dump” time when they know the fewest people will follow it," he wrote.

"'I mean, Trump had him killed. Mon dieu, you f---ing idiots.' — Hercule Poirot, MURDER ON THE LOLITA EXPRESS, page 2," comedian Patton Oswalt joked.

Rosie O'Donnell responded to an assertion that Epstein was in good spirits prior to his alleged suicide by simply writing: "suspicious."

"The can of Jeffrey Epstein’s worms has been opened. And they will be crawling all over some very powerful people. Have a nice vacation Mr. President," wrote Rob Reiner.

Others shifted the blame away from Trump and onto Attorney General William Barr.

Zach Braff posted a gif of Barr sipping water with the caption: "Boss, should we make it look like a hanging or overdose?"

"Bill Barr’s DOJ took him off suicide watch. The same Barr who works for Trump. The same Barr who had to recuse in Epstein case in Florida. Tge sane [sic] Barr who refuses to recuse himself in NY & who’s [sic] father hired Epstein even though unqualified to teach KIDS," Patricia Arquette wrote.

"Federal custody of Epstein was overseen by **these notes here** William Barr. ‘Shady’ doesn’t even begin to describe this," wrote "Westworld" star Jeffrey Wright along with a copy of Barr's statement on the matter.

"Barr gave Epstein enough rope to close this case," wrote Ellen Barkin.

"Remember the scene in the Godfather? Tom Hagen who talks of Roman traitors to Frankie Pentangeli who then kills himself... life imitating art? Powerful people didn’t want Epstein to talk. I want to find out who," wrote "Halloween" actress Jamie Lee Curtis.

"Epstein flipped HARD. He knew they were gonna kill him so they faked his death on a Saturday morning. They took him out and put him in witness protection, Everybody is about to burn...

"Just kidding, they killed him like a dictator thug in a banana republic. Just wanted U2 smile," wrote comedian Christopher Titus.

Titus wasn't the only one to suggest that the situation seemed more on par with something that would happen in a foreign country. Several celebrities pointed at Russia in social media tweets.

"It is disturbing that a powerful billionaire accused of sex trafficking minors, who was already on suicide watch, has died while in federal custody, his many secrets about other powerful men going with him to the grave. This sounds like something that would happen in Russia, no?" wrote George Takei.

"Vlad!!!" exclaimed Ron Perlman.

"Is that the same thing as Putin’d?" Dave Bautista mocked.

"The CO answered the shadowy figure who was just...thinking aloud;

'i wonder how jeffrey will die'



"suicide. watch," wrote Don Cheadle.

"Suicide is not a laughing matter except in the case of Jeffrey Epstein," wrote comedian Michael Ian Black.